Boat's Nirvana X TWS review: Reliable, stylish, fuss-free wireless earbuds

Boat's Nirvana X TWS earbuds blend premium aesthetics with practical tech at a compelling price point of Rs 2,799, continuing the brand's legacy of balancing quality with affordability. Straight out of the box, the Nirvana X impresses with its minimalist, modern design and compact charging case, perfect for slipping into your jeans or bag. The build quality feels solid, reassuringly durable, and notably lightweight, making extended wear comfortable and easy.

Setup is a breeze: popping open the case initiates pairing, and you're quickly met with a seamless Bluetooth 5.3 connection. Multipoint connectivity, a surprise bonus at this tier, means hopping between your laptop, smartphone, or tablet is effortlessly smooth. This feature significantly enhances productivity, particularly if you're juggling multiple devices throughout the day.

Audio-wise, Nirvana X punches above its weight class with crisp highs and surprisingly full-bodied bass, owing partly to its high-res audio codec (LHDC). The earbuds handle a variety of genres well, with pop and electronic music especially benefiting from its dynamic range. Touch controls are intuitive, responsive, and not overly sensitive. A tricky balance Boat manages to get right. Whether it's adjusting volume, changing tracks, or activating voice assistants, interactions feel natural and quick.

Call quality holds up solidly indoors, thanks to decent mic clarity and adequate noise isolation. However, background noise creeps in noticeably when you're out on bustling city streets, a common compromise in this price range.

Battery life doesn't disappoint either, offering a robust 6 hours on the buds alone, extending to an impressive 30 hours with the case. USB-C charging is fast, giving you quick top-ups for prolonged use. A brief charge of just 10 minutes yields approximately 90 minutes of playback, ensuring you're rarely out of juice during crucial moments.

Although audiophiles might crave richer detail, and the absence of active noise cancellation is felt in noisy environments, Boat's Nirvana X TWS delivers more than enough to satisfy everyday users seeking reliable, stylish, and fuss-free wireless earbuds. For those looking for an accessible entry point into premium-feeling wireless audio, these earbuds strike an impressive balance between performance, features, and affordability.