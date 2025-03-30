Boult Mustang Q and Mustang Torq review: Iconic looks meet budget audio

When automotive brands partner with tech companies, the results often lean more towards style than substance. Boult Audio’s collaboration with Mustang, however, aims to strike a balance between aesthetics inspired by iconic cars and accessible audio gear. With the Mustang Q headphones and Mustang Torq earbuds, Boult is targeting enthusiasts who value visual flair almost as much as sonic performance. But can these audio products truly live up to their legendary namesake?

Design: Mustang Heritage in Everyday Tech

The Mustang Q headphones embrace Mustang’s muscle-car spirit. The design boldly mirrors the Shelby GT 500, featuring racing-inspired graphics, distinctive branding, and an unapologetic emphasis on Mustang’s iconic style. Boult clearly understands its audience, delivering a product that fans will proudly wear. Despite the extensive use of plastic, the Mustang Q headphones feel reassuringly lightweight and comfortable for longer sessions, thanks largely to plush memory foam earcups. They fold neatly for portability, though the build lacks the premium heft of higher-end alternatives.

The Mustang Torq earbuds double down on the automotive motif, with the charging case echoing Mustang’s front grille and taillights. Dual USB-C ports cleverly mimic exhaust pipes, while LED lights add charm reminiscent of Mustang’s distinctive aesthetics. Yet, while fun to look at, the build feels decidedly budget. The plastic hinge lacks smoothness, and the earbuds themselves sometimes require adjustment to sit properly inside the case.

Sound: Punchy, If Not Precise

Powered by 40mm Bass Boosted drivers and BoomX tech, the Mustang Q headphones clearly favour bass-heavy tracks. This bold tuning shines in genres like EDM and pop, though subtler compositions tend to suffer from a lack of detail in mids and highs. Thankfully, the Q provides four EQ presets: Bass, Rock, Vocal, and Pop to help tailor sound preferences. While customisation is appreciated, expect distortion at higher volumes.

The Mustang Torq earbuds sport smaller 13mm drivers and a similar bass-forward approach. Pop and hip-hop tracks sound energetic and immersive, although this enthusiastic bass sometimes overshadows vocal clarity and midrange details. Bluetooth codecs are limited to AAC and SBC, but performance remains consistent, if unremarkable, for casual listening.

Battery and Connectivity: Reliable and Convenient

Where Mustang Q truly impresses is battery life. A single charge promises up to 70 hours of playback, enough to forget charging anxiety for days. A quick 10-minute top-up even adds around 10 hours of use, a convenience perfect for busy commutes or travel. Bluetooth 5.4 ensures stable, reliable connections, complemented by dual-device pairing, simplifying the transition between laptop and smartphone.

The Mustang Torq earbuds offer decent battery endurance as well, easily lasting multiple listening sessions with a few recharges via their playful charging case. Bluetooth stability is good, and Environmental Noise Cancelling (ENC) helps improve call clarity, effectively reducing background noise.

Verdict: Bold Looks, Practical Pricing

Boult’s Mustang Q and Mustang Torq aren’t perfect audio solutions, nor do they pretend to be. Instead, they blend Mustang’s legendary design ethos with reliable, if somewhat bass-heavy, sound and excellent battery performance at accessible prices. Audiophiles seeking accuracy or premium build might look elsewhere, but fans of Mustang’s iconic aesthetics or budget users craving distinctive gear will find plenty to appreciate here.

Boult Mustang Q is priced at ₹2,499 and Mustang Torq at ₹1,999.