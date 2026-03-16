Google Pixel 10a review: A familiar Pixel experience with refined performance

Google is back with its latest A-series model, the Pixel 10a in India, but with a few minor upgrades over its predecessor. At first glance, the device feels quite familiar; the same design, processor, camera, and core specs remain largely unchanged from last year’s Pixel 9aa model. With only minor tweaks, it surely raises eyebrows and questions, “Was this yearly iteration truly necessary?”

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At its competitive Rs 49,999 price point, the Pixel 10a is running on a two year old tensor G4 chip. But in a market crowded with high-spec mid-rangers, are the slight iterations good enough to win? We have been testing the smartphone for nearly two weeks to examine if the phone makes sense in 2026, while it retains the “Pixel-Magic” with impressive software, AI-powered features, and camera capabilities, its heavy usage fell short of expectations.

Therefore, let’s dive in and see if the Google Pixel 10a is worth upgrading, and who should buy the smartphone.

Google pixel 10a design:

Last year, Google introduced a major redesign with the Pixel 9a model, and the Pixel 10a follows a similar design language. However, there are subtle refinements that make the phone look and feel even more premium. Firstly, the pill-shaped camera looks more curved, and the slight bump is completely gone. The matte-finish on the rear panel and aluminium frame give the device a more solid in-hand feel.

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The Pixel 10a also comes with upgraded durability with Gorilla Glass 7i protection and the IP68 rating for water and dust protection. Overall, the design may look familiar at first glance, but these small improvements help the Pixel 10a feel more polished and closer to Google’s flagship aesthetic.

Google pixel 10a Display:

The Google Pixel 10a features the same 6.3-inch super Actua display that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits and FHD+ resolution. While the smartphone has a minimalist yet classy-looking design, its display looks outdated due to the thick bezels.

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Although the bezel might be distracting at times, the viewing experience balances it out with crisp visuals, punchy colours, and smooth scrolling that make everyday use enjoyable.

It also comes with Widevine L1, HDR10 and HDR10+support, ensuring full HD streaming quality across all major OTT platforms, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

In addition, the upgraded Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection adds extra reassurance. Therefore, apart from the thick bezel on the Pixel 10a, the smartphone offers a crisp viewing experience with smooth navigation.

Google pixel 10a Camera:

The Google Pixel 10a comes with the same dual camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. While the hardware remains the same, the camera still follows Google’s legacy camera performance.

The daylight images captured on the Pixel 10a appear detailed with natural and accurate colours, dynamic range, and well-balanced contrast that impressively balances highlights and shadows. The portraits on the phone also appear pleasing with natural background blur and quick focus, despite the phone lacking a dedicated telephoto lens.

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However, the Pixel 10a lags in low-light scenes, and images look slightly washed out. Although if you are in a well-lit location, and it manages to it manages to capture a detailed image while balancing the colours accurately.

At Rs 50,000, the Pixel 10a offers a decent camera performance, but it may not be as good as it competitors in the market, offering more features and capabilities in the same price range.

Google Pixel 10a Performance and software:

The Google Pixel 10a comes with the same Tensor G4 processor as last year’s Pixel 9a. Hence, there are no monumental performance upgrades this year. However, the day-to-day performance is dependable and smooth.

While testing the performance, we thoroughly tested the Pixel 10a, with the Pixel 9a model, and found it difficult to tell them apart in real-world use. Mostly, the phone is smooth and responsive, the apps open quickly, and switching between apps is also stutter-free.

In addition, the gaming experience is also decent. We tested with Battle Grounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Call of Duty Mobile, and they performed smoothly in medium graphic settings. However, during extended gaming sessions, the phone overheats noticeably, which may compel you to give the phone some rest. While no major stutter or frame drops were experienced, we still find it hard to recommend the device to heavy mobile gamers.

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Overall, the day-to-day usage remained consistent and reliable throughout the usage, making the Pixel 10a a dependable choice for everyday tasks such as browsing, messaging, social media, streaming, and casual gaming as well.

Apart from performance, one of the biggest suits of Pixel devices is its software. The Pixel 10a runs on Android 16, bringing all the latest AI upgrades. The Material 3 Expressive UI is impressively clean and user-friendly across every touchpoint. The navigation and animations are fluid, and the variety of customisation options makes it more fun to use.

Furthermore, the phone comes with Gemini AI integration, bringing advanced AI features like Gemini Live with contextual abilities, Pixel Screenshots, Magic Compose, Camera Coach, and other refined AI experiences. Google is also making the smartphone future-ready by providing 7 years of major software upgrades and 7 years of security support as well.

Google pixel 10a Battery:

The Google Pixel 10a is backed by a 5100mAh battery, similar to the previous generation model. Considering it's a compact phone, the battery size is decent, and the battery life exceeds expectations. The smartphone easily lasts a full-day on a single charge, so no battery drain anxiety even after heavy usage.

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From a charging front, the smartphone supports an upgraded 30W wired charging, which takes slightly more than an hour to fully charge the device from 1 to 100%. The phone also supports 10W wireless charging, but it misses out on Qi2 charging tech.

Google Pixel 10a Verdict:

While the Google Pixel 10a comes with minor upgrades, it offers a refined design, a brighter display, reliable everyday performance, fluid software experience, and deeper Gemini AI integration. In addition, the smartphone offers a battery that lasts throughout the full day.

Therefore, if you are coming from an older Pixel phone or any Android phone in general, then the Pixel 10a could come as a sensible upgrade. However, if you own a year-old Android phone, or Pixel 9a, then you may want to skip this one.

In addition, power users who prefer intense gaming and heavy multitasking may also want to skip this device.