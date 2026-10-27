HP Omnipad 12 review: Sleek, simple, and affordable

We have been testing the Omnipad 12 for a couple of weeks, and the device is surely impressive when it comes to managing day-to-day work, productivity, casual content viewing, and more. Therefore, if you’re planning to buy a productivity-focused tablet, then know what this device has to offer.

HP Omnipad 12: Design and display

With so many Android tablets available in the market with sleek build and flashy design, the HP Omnipad 12 seeks simplicity. In the first-look it may not flatter you with a bulky look, but the tablet is surprisingly lightweight. In terms of measurements, the tablet is 7.3mm thick, and it weighs 600 grams without the keyboard case.

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On the rear panel, you can see the HP logo in the centre and a single camera lens in the top left corner. The Omnipad features a 12-inch LCD display with thick bezels, which could be distracting while watching content on the device. Despite being simple, it manages to offer a premium look, considering the HP Brand itself carries the weight.

As mentioned, the Omnipad 12 also comes with a folio case, which works quite impressively. The design is sleek, and the keyboard feels easy to use, with all the essential shortcut keys to make everyday tasks more efficient. With the trackpad, navigation on the tablet is seamless, and switching between apps and tasks feels convenient, especially when using it for work.

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The back of the folio case also features a built-in stand to keep the tablet in laptop mode, offering a more comfortable viewing angle while typing. However, the stand has its limitations as it requires a stable surface. The setup can feel wobbly, making it less reliable when working on uneven surfaces or using it on your lap.

Coming to the display experience, the HP Omnipad 12 features an LCD touchscreen display with 2K resolution and up to a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of day-to-day usage, the display is vibrant, sharp, and also offers smooth scrolling and a responsive touch experience. When it comes to content viewing, the colours appear vibrant while watching content on OTT platforms. The display works well for productivity as well, including professional work, reading, and casual entertainment, making it a strong feature of the OmniPad 12. Overall, the display is quite responsive and easy to navigate across apps and tabs.

HP Omnipad 12: Performance and software

HP Omnipad 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor paired with 8GB RAM. While we have seen the processor being used in several mid-range phones, it is not quite performance-centric and designed for demanding workloads. That said, in real-world usage, the tablet is capable of everyday tasks such as web browsing, document editing, and video streaming, and casual multitasking.

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However, whenever it comes to demanding tasks, the Omnipad 12 has its limitations. The tablet stutters if you have multiple apps open in the background, or you’re constantly switching between apps, working across several tabs on Chrome, and even casual video editing is slower than expected. Therefore, if you’re looking for a tablet that demands creative workloads or heavy productivity tasks, the OmniPad 12 may not be the ideal choice.

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From a software side, the OmniPad 12 runs on Android 16, offering simple tablet-like features. It includes a desktop mode and a tablet mode, allowing users to switch between a more traditional tablet interface and a desktop-like layout for productivity tasks. Overall, the experience was clean and seamless. However, you may see some pre-installed apps provided by HP, which can also be deleted if not required.

HP Omnipad 12: Battery

HP Omnipad 12 claims to offer up to 18 hours of battery life. Based on day-to-day usage, which included browsing, editing documents, content viewing, and social media, the tablet lasted for an entire day with a full day of charge on a single charge. In terms of charging, the tablet takes about 2 hours to fully charge from 0 to 100%.



HP Omnipad 12: Verdict

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The HP OmniPad 12 checks a lot of boxes in terms of design, display, battery life, and portability. However, there are some limitations that buyers may need to consider. The tablet is an impressive, affordable option, offering smooth everyday productivity, a vibrant 2K 90Hz display, dependable battery life lasting a full day, and an efficient folio keyboard case.

However, it disappoints when it comes to heavy performance and multitasking. It may not suit users requiring heavy workloads, intensive creative tasks, or demanding professional apps.