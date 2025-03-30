Huawei Band 9 and FreeBuds SE2 review: Solid duo, stellar value

Huawei is making another play for the budget wearable crown with two new launches: the Huawei Band 9 fitness tracker and the FreeBuds SE2 earbuds. Both devices promise substantial upgrades at wallet-friendly prices, but do they truly elevate the everyday user experience?

Huawei Band 9: Smart, Sleek, and Surprisingly Powerful

Weighing just 14 grams, the Huawei Band 9 feels almost nonexistent on the wrist, which makes it ideal for round-the-clock wear. Its 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen, topped with smooth 2.5D glass, offers impressive clarity even under sunlight, complemented by over 100 customisable watch faces to suit varied styles.

Performance-wise, Band 9 punches above its class. Huawei’s TruSeen 5.5 tech provides highly accurate heart-rate monitoring and can even detect arrhythmia, which is impressive at this price range. TruSleep 4.0, meanwhile, effectively tracks sleep quality, identifying breathing irregularities and offering actionable insights to enhance recovery.

Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate Band 9’s support for over 100 workout modes and robust 5ATM water resistance—perfect for swimming. The gamified ‘Activity 3-Rings’ interface motivates users towards fitness goals, keeping the experience engaging. Battery life is impressive too, delivering around nine days of typical usage and up to 14 days on lighter use, meaning charging anxiety is virtually eliminated.

At ₹4,499, the Band 9 offers standout performance and value. Few wearables in this segment deliver such comprehensive health and fitness tracking, making Huawei’s latest offering tough to beat.

Huawei FreeBuds SE2: Punchy Audio, Effortless Convenience

At just ₹2,999, the FreeBuds SE2 pack surprising audio quality into a budget-friendly package. The earbuds offer crisp audio with satisfying bass, making them excellent companions for podcasts and music alike.

Battery life is where FreeBuds SE2 truly shine: nine hours of continuous playback is already impressive, but extending that to 40 hours with the compact charging case makes them perfect for long journeys. Even better, a quick 10-minute charge yields three hours of playback, ensuring they’re always ready when you are.

Design-wise, Huawei used data from over 300,000 ear canal samples to ensure comfort, and it shows. These earbuds sit snugly for hours without discomfort. IP54 dust and splash resistance means they’re equipped for gym sessions or sudden showers. Connectivity via Bluetooth 5.3 is stable and reliable, while touch controls simplify audio playback and calls.

Bonus features like “Find the Earbuds” via Huawei’s AI Life app, along with SGS Grade I eco-friendly certification, highlight thoughtful attention to user experience and sustainability.

Verdict

Both Huawei Band 9 and FreeBuds SE2 significantly raise the bar for budget wearables. Reliable performance, excellent battery life, and thoughtful design make them an ideal pairing for fitness buffs and audiophiles alike. At these prices, Huawei proves you don’t have to spend big to enjoy a premium wearable experience.