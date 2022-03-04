iGear Orion review: An innovative wireless charger inside a table lamp

A wireless charger is a convenient (and a tad bit slow) method of charging mobiles but at the same time eliminates the process of untangling cables and plugging them into the charging port. While plenty of wireless chargers are available in the market, some offer additional functionality. The iGear Orion is one innovative wireless charger that's embedded into a table lamp.

Be it continuing to work from home or resuming work from the office, this lamp with wireless changing serves two purposes at once - providing ample light while working and simultaneously juicing up a smartphone that supports wireless charging. This is Qi certified, a widely adopted standard across all major manufacturers - be it the latest generation iPhones or the flagship Samsung Galaxy devices.

The lamp has got a sleek design with an ABS aluminium finish and doesn't consume much space. It houses wireless charging capabilities in its base, and the same has been highlighted with an 'x' where I placed the smartphone to charge.

The small light illuminates in continuous red while juicing the phone. But as soon as the phone loses the connection, it starts blinking in red. Initially, I struggled to find the right position for wireless connection but soon got a hang of it.

Be it the iPhone 13 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy flagship, the device had to be placed right over the 'x' for successful wireless connection. But unlike many fast wireless chargers supporting up to 15W, this one provides 5W charging. It took about an hour to juice up the iPhone 13 Pro Max from 6 per cent to 34 per cent. And approximately four hours for a full charge. On the lamp front, it has adjustable arms for altering the focus. The LED lamp is bright and has three colour temperature settings with five levels of brightness each, which are controlled using the sleek buttons at the base.

In all, this wireless charger is ideal for juicing up compatible smartphones when spending hours on your desk while working or leaving the phone overnight but not when you are in hurry. Also, it's just meant for smartphones as it failed to charge smartwatches and wireless earbuds.

