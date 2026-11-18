The Lumio Aura 5 get the design right from the outset. These are traditional bookshelf speakers, but with a clean, modern finish that should sit comfortably beside a television, on a desk or on a shelf. Basically, once you set them up, you can forget they exist until you actually need to play them. These fit beautifully in most home settings. The cabinets use high-density acoustic-grade wood, while the curved front baffle gives them a more premium appearance.

Each speaker houses a 4.5-inch woofer with an aluminium diaphragm and a 1-inch silk dome tweeter. The drivers are exposed, which adds to the visual appeal but does mean you need to be a little careful around children and pets. As a former child myself, I can vouch for the joy of poking speakers in, but can also vouch for the pain of poor audio quality from damaged woofers.

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I particularly like the physical controls. The right speaker has separate knobs for bass, treble and volume, and they feel much nicer to use than buried software controls. The bundled compact OLED remote is another nice touch, displaying useful information such as volume, input and sound mode.



My only design complaint is that Lumio could have leaned further into the wooden construction. More visible wooden elements would have made the Aura 5 feel even more distinctive.

Connectivity: Almost everything you need

The Aura 5 is remarkably versatile. It gets HDMI ARC with CEC, optical, coaxial, RCA/AUX, USB-A and Bluetooth 5.4, giving you plenty of options for connecting a TV, PC, smartphone or other audio sources. Lumio claims you can even connect these to a record player, but I reckon not a lot of you will be doing that unless you’re a true audiophile with high-end equipment … or a Bond villain.

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Setup is straightforward because the speakers have built-in Class-D amplification and a DAC. There is no separate amplifier or receiver to deal with. Connect the speakers, select your source, and you are ready to go.

Bluetooth pairing is quick, while HDMI ARC makes the speakers particularly convenient as TV speakers. If you want better sound from your television without investing in a soundbar or a more complicated home theatre setup, the Aura 5 make a strong case for themselves.

Sound: Clean, detailed and genuinely enjoyable

The Aura 5 produces 100W RMS, with Lumio claiming up to 105dB SPL at 1 metre and a frequency response of 40Hz-20kHz. It also claims low-frequency extension down to 35Hz in a room and support for up to 24-bit/48kHz audio on compatible digital sources.

In everyday use, these speakers sound very good. The stereo separation is immediately noticeable compared with most conventional TV speakers and soundbars, while the treble is one of my favourite aspects of the Aura 5. Vocals and finer details come through cleanly without sounding excessively harsh.

There are three listening modes: Studio, Cinema and Groove, and they have noticeably different characters. Studio is the best overall mode according to me, especially if you want balanced sound for everyday music listening. Cinema is better suited to movies and TV, giving dialogue and the overall presentation a more suitable character for watching content. Groove pushes the low end further, making it the mode to choose if you want more bass, although the highs become relatively less clear in comparison.

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Thankfully, the speakers can get loud enough for parties and casual gatherings without making the sound unpleasant.

There is one oddity with the treble knob. It makes a noticeable difference initially, but beyond roughly 60 per cent, increasing it further does not seem to produce much additional change.

Conclusion: A solid home audio package

At ₹22,999, the Lumio Aura 5 speakers make a strong case for themselves. They combine a premium, minimal design with very good sound, simple setup, excellent connectivity and useful physical controls.

They are not a substitute for a dedicated home theatre system or a speaker-and-subwoofer setup if deep, room-shaking bass is your priority. But for someone who wants one pair of speakers for music, parties, movies and everyday TV viewing, the Aura 5 get the balance right and simply blend into your home. You will never know they are there until you need them to be… and that is when their versatility will shine.

