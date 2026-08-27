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‘Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls’ Review: You might need a new controller!

‘Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls’ Review: You might need a new controller!

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is a new fighting game featuring Avengers, X-Men, and Spider-Man in anime style. It offers both challenging solo play and fun co-op modes, priced at Rs 3,999.

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Aryan Sharma
Aryan Sharma
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 2:15 PM IST
‘Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls’ Review: You might need a new controller! ‘Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls’ Review

If you loved the high-octane flash of Dragon Ball FighterZ, developer Arc System Works is back with a spiritual successor that seems to dial the adrenaline up to eleven. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls hits home consoles with a gorgeous cell-shaded art style, a decent character roster of twenty base fighters, and unmistakable studio DNA.

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I will admit, I was hesitant when I first saw the gameplay for this… I rarely enjoy 2D fighters because they are usually catered to a specific audience, but this game has pleasantly surprised me.

Story and Presentation

Starting with the campaign, let's just say it won't win any literary awards. Without spoiling too much, the setup immediately reminded me of the Tournament of Power arc in Dragon Ball Super—enough said.

Meanwhile, the comic book-style panel art used during cutscenes felt like an acquired taste, especially when placed right next to the game's gorgeous, dedicated anime-style cinematics. It’s nothing to write home about, but it offers a nice, low-stress break from online losses against players who have mastered frame-perfect execution on day one.

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The roster is fairly varied; you have most of the mainline Avengers, some X-Men, Ghost Rider, Spider-Man and a couple of new/rarely seen faces. The character design is truly innovative and novel, and you can see the anime/manga influence there too, especially when looking at Iron Man’s (almost) Gundam-looking armour.

A Mountain to Climb

Learning this game is a serious task. Expect multiple solo sessions just wrapping your head around the fundamentals: figuring out how to block, moving fluidly, managing active tags, and mastering the shared Vital Gauge team health pool. You also have to track tactical resources like the Assemble Gauge for team-ups and the orange Skill Gauge at the bottom of the screen required for heavy EX moves and cinematic Ultimate Skills.

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Where the Magic Happens

After three hours of sweating over block strings and mid-match management on my own, I desperately needed to stop playing. But the moment I had friends over and I fired the game up in Co-op Versus mode, we played for seven hours straight, and this is not hyperbole.

It is where the true brilliance of Fighting Souls lies: you can play it however you want. Sure, pro gamers can memorise intricate combo routes, frame data, and optimal routing to dominate e-sports tournaments, but for average players, the game is madcap fun when you just button mash. You don't need a pristine combo textbook when you're laughing and screaming on the couch, pressing all possible buttons on your controller.

You learn to leave things to pure chance and chaos, coupled with some concern for your controller’s safety.

The Verdict

For hardcore competitors, Tokon is a deep new playground to master and take online. But for casual and non-competitive gamers, this is your ultimate weekend hangout companion. If you're tired of firing up FC26 every time you have company, this is a grand ol' time that brings back a heavy nostalgia hit of what couch co-op 2D fighters used to feel like.

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Price: Rs 3,999 - Available on Digital and Disc. (PS Plus required for online play)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aryan Sharma
Aryan Sharma

I cover everything related to technology and automobiles. My goal is simple: take the complicated, jargon-heavy world of tech and cars and break it down into plain English. I don’t see the point in using big words for the sake of it. If I can’t explain a new smartphone processor or a hybrid engine in a way that’s easy to understand and genuinely interesting to read, then I’m not doing my job properly.

My writing tends to be a little unconventional, often throwing in a quick one-liner to keep things moving. I’m genuinely obsessed with how things work, whether it’s the physics behind a new racing game or the mechanics of an electric vehicle. For me, the best part of this job is finding a straightforward way to tell a complex story. If it involves a screen, a controller or four wheels, I make sure I know everything there is to know about it.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 2:15 PM IST
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