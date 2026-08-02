Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ review: Sleek, reliable and a smart buy at under Rs 50,000

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Design and display

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ has a similar design to its sibling, the Edge 70 Pro (review), but it comes in different colours. However, the majority of Motorola phones across budget and premium segments have a similar design profile, which has now become boring. However, the Edge 70 Pro+ comes with a slightly distinct camera module design with a new metallic-like finish and a new satin finish on the rear panel.

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While the smartphone has a familiar design, it feels more refined due to its sleekness and Silk-inspired finish. The phone measures 7.19mm in thickness and weighs only 190 grams, which is quite impressive, and it also has a comfortable in-hand feel. However, the phone feels slippery, and considering the curved edges and a slim frame, it may cause damage. Motorola offers MIL-STD 810H certification for robustness and an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

Looking at the display, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ features a 6.8-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED that offers a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,200 nits in high-brightness mode (HBM). As impressive as the specifications sound on paper, the real-world experience is equally satisfying with excellent brightness, punchy colours, and a smooth scrolling experience.

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Whether viewing 4K or 8K content, the colours remained rich and consistent, with crisp details and deep blacks enhancing the overall viewing experience. In addition, the quad-curve display is a cherry on top, as it gives more space to watch content. Although it also comes with disadvantages, as the curved display could sometimes result in mistouches.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Camera

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is powered by a triple camera setup that consists of a 50 MP main, a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 50 MP ultrawide lens. As much as the features on paper look impressive, the real-world performance is equally impressive. It delivered crisp, detailed images with vibrant colours across all lighting conditions.

It truly shines when it comes to portrait and daylight photography, providing sharp, well-balanced shots with natural colours and excellent detail. In portrait, it quickly catches the subject, accurately outlines the subject, and offers a soft, natural background blur.

The Ultrawide camera also has promising performance with a 112-degree field of view. The smartphone delivered impressive clarity, and the colours remained accurate. Coming to the periscope telephoto lens, it complements the setup with impressive clarity up to 3.5x zoom, but you may start to notice the image turning grainy beyond the optical zoom.

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Overall, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ offers a dependable camera setup at the price, making it perfect for users seeking a versatile smartphone photography experience.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Performance and battery

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor paired with 12 GB of RAM. Many flagship smartphone buyers may already be familiar with this processor, as it has been in the market for over two years. Despite its age, the processor continues to deliver reliable performance in day-to-day usage.

In terms of daily usage, the smartphone remained smooth and responsive, making it perfect for casual users who prefer browsing, social media, content streaming, and other tasks. It also offers exceptional performance with heavy usage like gaming, multitasking across apps, or basic video editing, making it a reliable phone for power users as well. Its thermal performance is also impressive, as it does not overheat with 30 minutes of continuous gaming.

Coming to battery life, the smartphone is powered by a 6,500mAh battery, offering a full day of battery life. During testing, the smartphone lasted for nearly 12 hours, which is quite impressive even for a heavy user. In terms of charging, it supports 90W wired charging, which takes about 55 minutes to fully charge the device.

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Verdict

For the price, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is quite an impressive smartphone, and it will cater to a variety of users who prefer reliable performance, lasting performance, stylish design, and a capable camera. While the design will feel repetitive for someone who's already using a Motorola Edge series phone, it still manages to bring refinements and a premium build. The older MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset may not excite buyers looking for the latest flagship silicon. However, these shortcomings overshadow its well-rounded package. For under Rs 50,000, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ strikes an excellent balance between design, display, cameras, battery life, and real-world performance.