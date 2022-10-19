Nikon Z30 Mirrorless Camera Review: A good mirrorless camera for beginners

The debate is real: to use a smartphone or a camera. While consumers are satisfied with the powerful camera optics which captures images and videos that look perfect on Instagram and Facebook, vloggers and influencers are increasingly investing in quality equipment. But what do they look for? To start with, a lightweight camera that can shoot quality, high-resolution smooth videos, have support for an external mic, long-lasting battery and seamless connectivity to transfer the footage. Nikon's entry-level mirrorless camera - the Z30, designed for vloggers, checks all the boxes. But it faces tough competition from Sony Alpha 6100 (retailing for Rs 78,990) and the recently launched GoPro Hero 11 (Rs 51,490).



Ergonomic, lightweight

Mirrorless cameras are known for their compact size with DSLR-like powers. And mostly, all boast a grip on the right with instant access to controls. While the Nikon Z30 is no different, its compactness makes it super ergonomic to hold.



It weighs just 350 grams and has a small body with controls resonating with the company’s DSLRs. This includes an easily accessible mode dial, accessing an ISO, exposure compensation, record buttons with the trigger finger, and more. Besides the regular controls at the top and rear, Nikon has been generous in offering dedicated ports for connecting an external mic and a Type-C port for charging. But has given the viewfinder a miss on this one, which has been compensated with a fully articulating, tilting touchscreen display. This helps with framing shots at various angles. But one might prefer a viewfinder in situations like shooting outdoors in direct sunlight where the screen might not be too vibrant. There is also an option for framing shots using the Snap Bridge app.





Optics and quality

While the ergonomics are excellent, it all comes down to the output. The kit lens shared for review was the compact DX 16-50MM F/3.5-6.3 VR, which resulted in excellent images and videos. For videos, ISO sensitivity can go up to 25600, and for still photos, up to 51200.





Starting with images, the results are top-notch. The camera is good at locking focus onto the subjects, including pets, and following them. Even the colour handling is nothing to complain about. Photos captured were generally sharp and balanced with accurate colours in auto mode. However, manual settings can result in better shots.

With Insta Reels and everyone coming up with their YouTube channels, videography has become more popular among consumers and influencers. The Z30 can shoot 4K resolution video at up to 30fps, and it does not crop in the 4K mode. But can record continuously for only 30 minutes with the bundled battery. I could record continuously for about 120 minutes when shooting at Full HD resolution. Other options include built-in time-lapse and interval timers. The video quality is nothing to complain about, either.



Those who love to shoot in selfie mode are in for a delight. Rotating the screen towards the face (same direction as the lens), I recorded some excellent selfie videos. A nifty add-on movie-record indicator, which illuminates in red while shooting videos. At times vloggers forget to record footage only to realise it later. This features addresses this problem. Lastly, until you have a very still hand, mounting the camera on a tripod is suggested, as it does not feature in-body stabilisation.





SnapBridge

In the age of social media, everything happens in real-time. Most vloggers love uploading videos on YouTube and making Insta Reels as it happens. This is why smartphones with higher camera optics are increasingly preferred over cameras. Nikon has addressed this need with its SnapBrige app that connects with the Z30 via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to download the library and use it for remote photography.

The app downloads images at 2MP resolution instantly. And takes about a minute to download a 232MB video over Bluetooth. For remote photography, the phone connects to the camera’s Wi-Fi.



Verdict & Alternatives

The flagship smartphones from Apple and Samsung are just perfect for uploading videos on social media and YouTube. But if you are a beginner and do not want to invest a huge sum of money right away, consider this Nikon Z30, designed especially for vlogging. However, you also might want to check out the Sony Alpha 6100 or the GoPro Hero 11 before finalising the purchase.

Specs: 21.51 MP, 1170° viewing angle DX 16-50MM F/3.5-6.3 VR lens kit, 4k at 30/25/24 fps, full Hd at 120/100/60/50/30/25/24 fps, Nikon’s SnapBridge to transfer photos and videos to smartphone, Animal-Detection AF, Eye-Detection Autofocus and Full-time Autofocus, Built-in stereo microphone, external mic port, support Type-C charging



Price: Rs 59,990

