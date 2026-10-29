Noise Airwave Max 6 long-term review: Months later, India’s most underrated pair of headphones

The Airwave Max 6 look and feel more expensive than they are. The metal headband adds a reassuring sense of sturdiness, while the multiple physical buttons offer a satisfying, tactile feel. I prefer these over finicky touch controls, particularly when adjusting volume or switching listening modes on the move.

The headphones weigh around 304g, and the premium impression extends to the hard-shell carry case, which is included in the box. Colour options such as Dune White, Forest Green and Cobalt Blue also help them stand out. However, that weight becomes noticeable during extended listening sessions, with ear fatigue a possibility after several hours.

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Sound: Bass lovers, take note

The Airwave Max 6 features a 40mm + 12mm coaxial dual-driver setup, supports LDAC and carries Hi-Res Audio certification. On paper, that is an impressive feature set for this price.

In practice, the sound is loud, punchy and unapologetically bass-heavy. The low-end hits hard enough to feel like it is rattling around inside your skull, making these headphones particularly enjoyable for hip-hop, electronic music and Bollywood tracks.

Audiophiles looking for a neutral, reference-grade sound signature may disagree with my enthusiasm. The tuning prioritises impact over accuracy, and these are not headphones I would recommend for critical listening. But for everyday music consumption, they are thoroughly entertaining. They are, in my view, built for the masses rather than audio purists.

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Spatial audio is included, but I found it more of a gimmick than a compelling reason to buy them. The bigger disappointment is the lack of a companion app, which leaves you with the stock tuning and no proper equaliser to customise the sound.

ANC: Powerful, sometimes too powerful

Noise's adaptive hybrid active noise cancellation is rated at up to 45dB. In everyday use, the ANC is powerful enough to make commuting more peaceful and reduce distractions considerably. However, some users may find its intensity overbearing, particularly during longer sessions. The transparency mode is useful when you need to hear your surroundings without removing the headphones.

Battery life: The real showstopper

Noise claims up to 120 hours of playback with ANC switched off and up to 80 hours with ANC enabled. A 10-minute charge is claimed to deliver up to 15 hours of playback under specified conditions.

My experience has been equally encouraging. I have not charged these headphones in nearly two weeks, despite wearing them to the gym daily and using them on my commute. That is the sort of endurance that makes a genuine difference to everyday ownership, especially in the budget segment.

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Verdict: An easy recommendation at the right price

The Airwave Max 6 are not flawless. They lack auto-pause when you remove them, automatic power-off, and an app for sound customisation. Their 304g weight can also become tiring over time.

Yet, at around Rs 5,000, the combination of punchy sound, powerful ANC, tactile controls, premium-feeling metal construction and exceptional battery life is hard to dismiss. Their festive-season appeal is obvious, whether you are buying a pair for yourself or gifting them to someone who loves loud, bass-heavy music.

I am genuinely surprised at how under-the-radar these headphones have been since their launch back in February, but if you’re looking to buy a pair of headphones this festive season, this review should help you finalise your choices.

These are not audiophile headphones, nor do they need to be. They are fun, feature-packed headphones that deliver more than their price suggests. The Noise Airwave Max 6 deserve to be on your buying list.