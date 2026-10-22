Noise’s first open-ear earbuds is set to launch on October 27 in India: Brings 10.8mm driver, AI calling features many more at under Rs 8,000

The company is offering a launch discount of ₹3,000, bringing the introductory price to ₹7,999. Pre-booking is currently live exclusively on the Noise website, while retail and e-commerce availability begins on October 27.

The Master Buds Open will be sold in Carbon and Mercury metallic colour options. Noise says the earbuds were first unveiled globally at IFA Berlin 2026 before their India rollout.

Open-ear design

Unlike conventional earbuds that seal the ear canal, the Master Buds Open uses a clip-on C-bridge design that rests outside the ear. This allows users to listen to music while remaining aware of traffic, announcements and conversations around them, making the product aimed at commuters, gym-goers and outdoor users.

Noise says each earbud weighs 5.5 grams and is designed for extended wear. The clip-on form factor is intended to provide “guided directional audio” while keeping the ears open.

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Sound by Bose tuning

The earbuds come with Sound by Bose technology and a 10.8mm custom dynamic driver with a specialised diaphragm. Noise claims the combination delivers deeper bass, clearer mids and crisper highs with balanced, distortion-free output.

Users can adjust the sound through Dynamic EQ presets in the Noise Audio app. The app also allows customisation of touch controls and access to the earbuds’ AI features.

AI and calling features

The Master Buds Open support a four-microphone ENC setup with DNN neural-network processing, which Noise says reduces background noise and distortion during calls. The earbuds also include an anti-wind MicTalk microphone for improved outdoor call clarity.

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Noise has added Chat AI for hands-free voice queries, along with AI transcription and summarisation features for meetings. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.4, dual connectivity for pairing with a phone and laptop simultaneously, spatial audio and an IPX4 rating for sweat and minor splashes.

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Battery life

Noise claims up to 28 hours of total playback with the charging case, along with fast-charging support. The company positions the battery life as suitable for full-day use without frequent recharging.

With the launch, Noise expands its premium Master Series beyond in-ear and over-ear products into the open-ear segment, where it will compete with offerings from brands including boAt, OnePlus and Nothing.