Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition review: Nostalgia meets 2025 tech

The UK-based smartphone brand, Nothing, is ending 2025 with the launch of its Phone 3a Community Edition phone. The launch is part of the company’s nine-month Community Edition project that invites fans to collaborate on rebuilding the design vision, software, and marketing campaign of the device. Among 700 fan submissions, Nothing has selected four winners who helped build this year’s Community Edition device of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro model.

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition shines bright in the Forst Teal colour variant, which also has elements in Pink, yellow, and Red. While the specifications and features remain the same, several other UI-based changes make the experience even more intuitive. Therefore, let’s dive in and see what the Phone 3a Community Edition has to offer.

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition: Design upgrades

The Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition is designed by a UK-based designer named Emre Kayganacı. Its smartphone design is being called “Translucent Memories”, which is said to be inspired by the late 90s and early 2000s tech gadgets, which used to have transparent, bold, colourful designs.

The smartphone retains its original identity as the standard design with the circular camera module, glyph lights, and a plastic build. However, instead of a glass-based finish, the Community Edition has a matte finish on the rear panel, which not only looks classy but also gives a premium feel.

The standout design feature is the bold translucent frosted teal colour, as it's the first thing that grabs attention when you open the box. The overall colour palette of the phone is unique and different from Nothing’s monochrome look. Every detail is carefully designed and thought of, like the pink-coloured Essential button and black volume and power button, which I think is funky for a smartphone design.

Overall, the Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition has an impressive design and build, and if you’re craving some out-of-the-box and unique design, then this is the right device for you.

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition: Software and UI-based changes

Alongside the design changes, the Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition has also received a few software and UI-based tweaks that make the experience more exclusive. Firstly, you’ll notice a distinctive wallpaper from the usual NothingOS wallpapers. The Community Edition includes two blue and two purple coloured wallpapers, which speak a clean and clutter-free design language, while maintaining Nothing’s minimalist aesthetic. Furthermore, you also get customisation features on the lock screen with new fonts for the clock.

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition: Overall experience

Apart from design and software-based changes, the specifications and features of the Community Edition remain the same as the standard Nothing Phone 3 model. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM, offering reliable performance in terms of day-to-day tasks, gaming, browsing, etc.

The smartphone also flaunts a massive 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it a great device for streaming content or even gaming. It also offers up to 3000nits of peak brightness, ensuring visibility even in direct sunlight conditions. Furthermore, the Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition gets a triple camera setup, including a 50MP telephoto lens, which is rare to see in a phone under Rs 30,000. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery, which may sound basic, but the real-life usage offers full-day usage with medium usage.

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition: Verdict

The Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition is a bold device in terms of design. While it may not resonate with many, its 2000s look, unique colour, and funky elements will surely be nostalgic for many. It's impressive and something refreshed, which not all brands can pull off; however, considering Nothing’s journey, the Community Edition feels fresh while also being nostalgic.

In terms of performance, UI experience, display, and other crucial aspects, the Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition is one of the best mid-rangers with reliable performance and offerings. However, avoid using a phone case on this particular device as its design is the unique selling point, and it is meant to be flaunted. For buyers who prefer stubble tones can go for the standard Nothing Phone 3a model that comes in Black, Blue and White colourways.