OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G review: Playing the long game in a crowded mid-range

The mid-range smartphone market in India has become ruthless. Displays are bigger, batteries are heavier, cameras promise miracles, and performance numbers are thrown around like currency. Into this noise steps the OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G, a phone that does not try to shout the loudest but instead focuses on endurance, polish, and everyday reliability.

After using the F31 Pro+ as my primary phone for over a week, what stands out is not a single killer feature, but a collection of thoughtful decisions that make living with the phone surprisingly pleasant. At the same time, a few omissions feel harder to justify at this price, especially in 2025.

Design and Display: Clean, Calm, and Confident

The first thing you notice is how restrained the F31 Pro+ feels in the hand. The flat matte back avoids fingerprints and reflections, and the Gemstone Blue finish subtly shifts under light without screaming for attention. At 7.7mm thick and 195g, it is not featherlight, but the weight feels evenly distributed. This is a phone that feels solid rather than flashy.

The front is dominated by a large 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display is excellent for its class. Colours are rich without being cartoonish, thanks to full DCI-P3 coverage, and brightness holds up well outdoors. HDR10 support adds punch to Netflix and YouTube, while the high-frequency PWM dimming helps during late-night scrolling sessions.

The narrow bezels and small punch-hole keep distractions to a minimum, and the stereo speaker setup using the earpiece as a secondary driver works better than expected for casual viewing.

Durability That Actually Matters

OPPO clearly wants this phone to survive real life. IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings are rare at this price, and the MIL-STD-810H certification adds further reassurance. This is the kind of phone you would trust on a long commute, a rainy trip, or even a dusty worksite without anxiety.

Performance: Dependable, Not Ambitious

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is a known quantity. It is efficient, stable, and predictable, but also a generation behind newer rivals. Day-to-day performance is smooth, apps load quickly, multitasking feels effortless with 12GB of RAM, and thermal management is handled well by the vapour chamber.

Gaming performance is respectable rather than thrilling. Titles like BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile run comfortably at high settings, and even Genshin Impact is playable with sensible tweaks. This is not a phone for chasing benchmark charts, but it never feels slow or unreliable.

Software: Polished and Packed with AI

ColorOS 15 on top of Android 15 feels more mature than ever. Animations are smooth, layouts are clean, and the Flux Theme system adds a layer of personalisation that actually feels useful rather than gimmicky.

OPPO’s AI tools are a mixed bag, but the useful ones shine. AI Unblur and Reflection Remover work surprisingly well on imperfect photos, and AI Summary makes sense for long messages and call logs. The promise of two Android updates and three years of security patches feels average rather than generous, but still acceptable.

Preinstalled apps remain a mild annoyance, although most can be removed. The inclusion of an IR blaster is a welcome throwback that proves unexpectedly handy.

Cameras: Good, but Playing It Safe

The 50MP main camera delivers consistent results in daylight, with solid detail and reliable dynamic range. Colours lean natural, and auto HDR does a good job of balancing highlights. Low-light performance is decent thanks to OIS, though it does not challenge the best in class.

The absence of an ultra-wide camera is the biggest disappointment here. A 2MP depth sensor feels outdated, especially at this price. Portraits look fine, but flexibility is limited.

The 32MP front camera is dependable, delivering clean selfies and accurate skin tones. Video recording tops out at 4K 30fps, with good stabilisation, though portrait video being limited to 720p feels oddly restrictive.

Audio and Multimedia: Quietly Competent

Stereo speakers sound clear and balanced, even at higher volumes. There is no distortion, and spatial separation is decent for a phone. Widevine L1 ensures full HD streaming, and HDR support works as advertised across major platforms.

There is no headphone jack or FM radio, but that is no longer surprising in this segment.

Connectivity and Biometrics

5G support is broad and reliable, Wi-Fi 6 performs well, and call quality is excellent. OPPO’s AI LinkBoost does seem to help in crowded or low-signal areas, particularly indoors.

The in-display fingerprint sensor is fast and accurate, and face unlock works reliably in good lighting. Customisation options for fingerprint animations and quick launch shortcuts are thoughtful touches.

Battery Life: The Real Headline

The 7,000mAh battery is the star of this phone. Two full days of use are easy to achieve, and even heavy users will struggle to kill it in a single day. Screen-on time consistently hovered around six hours with 120Hz enabled.

80W SuperVOOC charging brings the battery from empty to full in about an hour, which makes the massive capacity feel far less intimidating. Battery health promises are reassuring, especially for users who plan to keep their phone for years.

Final Verdict: A Phone That Knows Its Priorities

The OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G is not trying to be the most exciting phone in its segment. Instead, it focuses on battery life, display quality, durability, and a smooth daily experience. In many ways, that restraint is its strength.

That said, the lack of an ultra-wide camera and the older chipset make it harder to recommend outright at its asking price. There are faster phones and more versatile cameras available for similar money.

If your priorities are endurance, a large and beautiful screen, and a phone that feels dependable in every situation, the F31 Pro+ makes a strong case for itself. If performance numbers or camera flexibility matter more, you may want to look elsewhere.