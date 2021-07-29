OPPO's Reno6 Pro is a highflyer; set to challenge OnePlus-dominated mid-premium category

Price: Rs 39,990

Specs: 6.5-inch display, 2,400x1080p resolution, Dimensity 1,200 chipset, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, Color OS running Android 11, 64MP primary + 8MP ultrawide angle +2MP macro + 2MP monochrome camera, 32MP selfie camera, WiFi, Bluetooth, 5G, 4500mAh battery, 65W fast charging, 7.6mm thick, 177grams weight

Colour: Aurora, Stellar Black

OPPO seems to have figured it out -- the success mantra to win millennials. A good looking camera-centric smartphone with enough power to handle entertainment (and work). That's what OPPO's Reno series is all about, which is further reinforced with the latest Reno6 Pro 5G.

A smart lad

The Reno6 Pro is dressed to dazzle. The rear has a matte finish with a shimmer (referred to as Reno Glow), which makes it look graceful. It houses a 6.5-inch borderless display at the front and a metal band running on the sides. OPPO has added the same shimmer to the top panel as well, which makes it look distinct.

While most smartphones are big and uncomfortable to hold, the same isn't true about the Reno6 Pro. The curved edges make it feel ultra-sleek and with gesture navigation, it is one of those rare breeds of smartphones that can be operated with just one hand. The overall handfeel is good and at the same time holding it for a longer duration doesn't hurt or tire the hand either. The bright display perfects the experience. And 90Hz refresh rate support makes it just perfect to stream sports coverage, gaming and even social media scrolling.

Videography made easy

The Reno6 Pro isn't just about photography but videography too and could be a great investment if you are a YouTuber, vlogger or influencer. Portrait photo mode has been there for a while but the Reno6 Pro features 'Portrait Video' too, which works beautifully.

Within the video mode, an aperture icon appears on the top that instantly switches to 'bokeh flare portrait video'. Once turned on, only the subject was in focus and the background was blurred. I was able to adjust this background blur.

While by default it was activated at 60%, moving towards 100 % completely blurred the background, whereas at 5% everything in the background was visible clearly. It works well when the subject is moving. But in this mode, videos are captured at 1080p resolution at 30 fps and works only on humans, and not objects.

There is also a dual-view camera mode that captures from the front and rear camera simultaneously. Of the various modes, there is half screen mode where the frame is divided in front and rear camera equally -- ideal for interviews or recording discussions.

Then there is an option of having a small mugshot of the front camera, while the rear camera footage dominates the screen. Given my newfound love for gardening, I recorded videos of my unwell plants to share with my friends to seek advice, which left them rather impressive. This mode is great for tutorials, reviews and more. Another feature worth mentioning is the SoLoop templates for generating Instagram Reels, and shot videos for TikTok like platforms.

The quad-camera setup at the rear (including 64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide angle, 2MP macro and 2MP monochrome camera) does not disappoint either. Images captured using the primary lens were sharp, vibrant with accurate colour reproduction. There is an AI mode onboard, which I preferred not to use. Portrait mode for images is hard to go wrong with and the Reno6 Pro was able to identify the edges of the subject. Black & White images came out well. However, the macro mode was a little disappointing.

Go-getter

The Reno6 Pro isn't just about the fancy new features but it performers too. There is enough power on board to support long hours of screen activity, that too at full brightness, and even extensive camera usage without any lag.

The phone did warm up a bit after long durations of photography and videography but it wasn't something to worry about much. Most smartphones heat up a bit these days. Running Color OS on the top of Android 11, the UI felt intuitive.

But other than the basic Google apps and services, it had a lot of bloatware too - app such as Booking.com, DailyHunt, Finshell Pay, HeyFun, HeyTapCloud, Josh, Moj, ORoaming, of which I was able to uninstall most but not all.

Battery backup is the cherry on the cake. The 4,500mAh battery lasted me a day, which included calls, emails, documentation, streaming shows and monkeying around the camera. And the accompanied 65W fast charger juiced it up in just 40 minutes.

OPPO's Reno6 Pro is a highflyer and can easily create a niche in the mid-premium smartphone category, mostly dominated by the OnePlus and being increasingly eyed by Xiaomi.

