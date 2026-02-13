Realme P4 Power review: End battery anxiety without breaking the bank

When we think of a 10,000mAh battery, the first things that usually come to mind are power banks or bulky tablets. However, the popular Chinese smartphone brand Realme has done something extraordinary by packing a massive 10,001 mAh battery into a pocket-sized phone called the Realme P4 Power.

Advertisement

Beyond its huge battery, what makes the device even more interesting is its design and thickness, alongside a feature-packed experience that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket.

While the brand claims looks attention-grabbing, we wanted to give the Realme P4 Power a real test to know if it really eases the battery anxiety or if it's just a gimmick.

In addition to the battery life, we also tested other aspects of the phone to ensure it offers promising performance, camera quality, software, and long-term reliability.

Here’s an in-depth review of the Realme P4 Power.

Realme P4 Power: Design

With a battery this massive, many may assume that the Realme P4 Power will be bulky or heavy. However, it's the exact opposite. The smartphone measures 9.08 mm in thickness and weighs 219 grams. With that being said, Realme has done an exceptional job in maintaining the phone's weight and thickness, making it a practical choice for those who want long battery life without compromising on comfort.

Advertisement

In terms of design, the Realme P4 Power has a robotic look, which looks classy; the company calls it a “TransView Design,” giving the phone a futuristic and tech-forward appearance. It comes in three colourways: TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue, all looking unique in their own way. However, many mistake the Orange variant with the iPhone 17 Pro.

Alongside an attractive design, the smartphone also offers advanced durability with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. In addition, it also comes with ArmorShellTM and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, making it strong and durable.

Realme P4 Power: Display

The Realme P4 Power features a 6.8-inch HyperGlow 4D quad-curved AMOLED display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6,500 nits peak brightness. Although it misses out on the LTPO technology, it does not compromise on the picture quality.

Advertisement

The smartphone beautifully balances the colours, tones, and contrast, delivering crisp visuals for multimedia consumption and everyday use. Therefore, watching OTT content on Netflix, Prime Video, and any other OTT platform is pleasing.

Furthermore, with a 144Hz refresh rate, the smartphone offers smooth interaction, swift switching between apps and a fluid scrolling experience while browsing, gaming, and navigating the interface. The brightness of the phone is also impressive, and you can easily use the device in direct sunlight. Hence, the Realme P4 Power is perfect for users who prioritise a large, smooth, and vibrant display.

Realme P4 Power: Battery life and charging

The brand has created a huge hype around the Realme P4 Power’s 10,001mAh battery. But are the claims real? Well, in real-life usage, the smartphone can easily run up to 2 days on a single charge with moderate to heavy usage. This is when the smartphone has nearly 10 hours of screen time per day with tasks including calling, streaming, gaming, browsing, and other core usage.

For charging, the Realme P4 Power supports 80W charging, which is decent. However, it may raise eyebrows at first, considering it has a massive battery. However, it does not compromise on the charge time, as it takes about 1 hour and 30 minutes to fully charge the device from 1 to 100%.

Advertisement

Realme P4 Power: Performance and software

The Realme P4 Power is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor paired with the HyperVision+ AI chip. In terms of day-to-day usage, the smartphone manages tasks such as browsing, social media scrolling, and routine productivity tasks with ease. Even with multitasking, the smartphone maintained smooth performance without stutters or slowdowns.

Now, coming to gaming performance, the Realme P4 Power showcased promising gameplay, handling most titles like BGMI and COD with stable frame rates and minimal stutter. The smartphone is surely perfect for casual gamers; however, for longer duration or higher graphic setting, you may notice minor frame drops and overheating as well.

From the software front, the Realme P4 Power runs on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16, offering a personalised "Flux Theme 2.0" experience. It offers enhanced personalisation, allowing users to customise the lock screen with dynamic Live Clock styles, depth-of-field video wallpapers, and more. The transitions and usage are also smooth, although you will be bombarded with bloatware.

Realme P4 Power: Camera

The Realme P4 Power features a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. In terms of camera performance, it delivers detailed images with accurate and punchy colours. Considering the camera is not quite the main selling point of the phone, it performs with promising stability. The daytime images come out social media worthy, but the nighttime images look average.

Advertisement

Alongside promising performance, the P4 power also supports AI-powered camera features such as AI Landscape, AI Edit Genie 2.0, AI LightMe, and AI StyleMe. Hence, users can reimagine their images as per their requirements,

Realme P4 Power: Verdict

Now, is it worth spending Rs 25,999? Well, the Realme P4 Power surely resolves the battery anxiety by offering nearly 2 days of battery life. With a battery this massive, it also provides fast charging support, maintains a compact and lightweight build, and does not compromise on any aspect. It comes with a bright and smooth display, perfect for day-to-day usage and content consumption. The performance with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra is also fluid, making it a P4 power a great choice at under Rs 30,000 segment.