Realme Watch 5 review: A surprisingly capable adventure watch

I have worn dozens of affordable smartwatches over the years, and most of them behave like thinly disguised smartphone accessories. The screens are dim, the GPS is lazy, and half the features feel like marketing padding rather than something you want to use every day. The Realme Watch 5 is the first in a while that made me stop, take a second look, and actually enjoy using a budget wearable without constantly reminding myself what it costs.

Advertisement

Realme is clearly tired of playing it safe. The Watch 5 arrives with independent GNSS tracking, a bold AMOLED display, reliable battery stamina, and a suite of health tools that feel more structured than scattered. Over the past week, I have been using it for morning runs, office days, walks through crowded markets, and long gym sessions. It has never once felt like a compromise.

This is Realme trying to build something for the outdoorsy crowd rather than the notification checkers, and the result is one of the company’s most convincing wearables yet.

Bigger Screen, Bigger Personality

The 1.97-inch AMOLED display is the first thing that makes the Watch 5 feel more premium than its category suggests. The panel is sharp, bright enough to handle Delhi’s harsh afternoon sun, and smooth thanks to a 60Hz refresh rate that does wonders for swipes and transitions.

Advertisement

The larger screen also changes how you interact with the watch. More tiles fit on a single view, notifications are easier to read, and fitness stats during a run no longer feel cramped. Even basic actions like checking weather info or browsing watch faces feel more polished.

It still looks like a Realme product, but one that has grown up.

Independent GPS: The Freedom Upgrade

This was the surprise highlight for me. Most budget watches piggyback on your phone for location accuracy. The Watch 5 refuses to do that. Its five-system GNSS setup locks satellites quickly and holds the signal through narrow streets and tree-dense parks.

On my test runs, the route mapping stayed consistent, and pace readings matched what I recorded on a high-end GPS watch. The freedom to leave the phone behind is liberating, especially during early morning runs where carrying a phone is just annoying.

Advertisement

This single feature elevates the Watch 5 from a tracker to something closer to an entry-level sports watch.

Battery Life That Makes You Forget the Charger

Realme claims up to sixteen days of typical use, and so far the watch seems to be pacing well. Even with GNSS tracking and health monitoring enabled, the battery drain has remained controlled. I ended a busy day with around seventy percent left, and a long outdoor session barely made a dent.

For travellers and outdoor hikers, this will be a comfort. The Watch 5 is not here to guilt you into charging it every night.

Health Features That Feel Structured, Not Scattered

Realme has steadily been improving its health suite, and the Watch 5 reflects that maturity. Heart rate monitoring is stable, SpO2 readings match what my standalone meter showed, and sleep tracking has become detailed without becoming complicated.

The body energy score is a solid addition too. It blends rest, activity and stress into a single readout that mirrors how your day actually feels rather than just presenting raw data. For casual users, this makes wellness metrics less intimidating and more useful.

The companion app presents everything cleanly. It does not drown you in graphs, but gives you enough context to understand your patterns.

Advertisement

Sports Tracking Across 108 Modes

Realme throws in 108 modes, and while no one uses even half of them, the basics are handled well. Running, walking and cycling all show improved accuracy thanks to the independent GPS. Calorie estimation and pace stabilisation have also improved compared to older Realme models.

In the gym, the watch detected reps fairly accurately, although it still struggles with complex movements. Still, for a mid-range smartwatch, it feels more dependable than most of its peers.

Ready to Go Wherever You Go

The IP68 rating gives the Watch 5 enough resilience against dust and water to survive sweaty workouts, rain-drenched commutes and accidental splashes. It is not a dive watch, but for most users, this is all the durability you need.

The new 3D wave strap deserves a nod, too. It grips better during workouts and does not trap sweat the way silicone straps usually do.

Design That Feels Refined Without Trying Too Hard

Realme has polished the hardware nicely this year. The aluminium alloy rotating crown feels tactile, the honeycomb speaker grille gives it a bit of personality, and the entire watch feels sturdier in hand.

Customisation is solid. With over three hundred faces, you can switch between minimalist layouts and animated designs depending on your mood.

Advertisement

It still looks like a smartwatch first, fitness tracker second, and that balance works well.

Verdict: Outdoors Ready and Surprisingly Well-Rounded

At a price point of Rs 4,499, the Realme Watch 5 has made an impressive first impression. The combination of strong GNSS performance, long battery stamina, expanded health tools and a larger, more comfortable display makes it one of the most complete budget adventure watches of the year.

This is a product built for people who move a lot, explore a lot or simply want more independence from their smartphone. It respects your routine without demanding anything extra from you.