Redmi Pad 2 Pro Review: More than just a media tablet

Redmi is finally back with its affordable tablet segment after about two years with the launch of Redmi Pad 2 Pro in India. Priced at just Rs 24,999, the tablet flaunts impressive productivity features, a bigger battery, a massive screen, and most importantly, it supports accessories like a stylus and keyboard.

On paper, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro showcases notable upgrades over its predecessor, but in real-world usage, it's more than just a media tablet. The tablet not only flaunts upgrades, but it has managed to compete with some of the costlier tablets available in the market.

Let’s dive deep into who should buy the Redmi Pad 2 Pro.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro Review: Design and display

This year, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro comes with a new design accent, features a dual-texture rear panel, a pill-shaped dual camera setup, and a matte finish that prevents fingerprints. Visually, the tablet looks attractive, but it feels slightly on the heavier side, measuring 620 grams in weight. Therefore, it may not feel comfortable if you’re holding it in one hand.

The tablet measures 7.5mm in thickness, which feels bulkier in comparison to its competitor, the OnePlus Pad 2 Go, which was launched earlier in December 2025. Furthermore, the tablets come with an IP53 rating for dust and splash protection, which may not be the best in the price range, but it should offer basic protection against everyday spills.

Furthermore, one great thing about the tablet is that it offers support for the Redmi Smart Pen and keyboard, which work smoothly. However, the absence of a trackpad can be annoying at times, since you have to interact with the screen to navigate.

In terms of display, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro features a 12.1-inch 2.5K IPS LCD screen that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. Since the screen size is massive, it is ideal for multitasking in split-screen or floating window and media consumption by offering more breathing room. Hence, the experience is less cramped and more intuitive.

Although the bezels on the screen are quite thick, which feels a bit dated and even distracting at times. Overall, the display interaction is quite smooth and responsive, and we did not encounter any lag in day-to-day usage.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro Review: Performance and software

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and the combo truly offers a smooth and reliable performance.

The tablet meets expectations when it comes to day-to-day usage, such as browsing, scrolling through social media, running OTT in multi-screen view with Google Docs, browser, or any other productivity tools. Throughout the usage, we did not encounter any major performance stutter.

However, if you’re planning to buy the Redmi Pad 2 Pro for gaming purposes, then it may not be the best option, considering the massive screen size. However, if you want to play games like BGMI, then it works smoothly with lower graphic setting.

In terms of software experience, the tablet runs on HyperOS 2, based on Android 15. While the experience was smooth throughout the use, an older Android version could be a concern for users. Overall, it offers plenty of multitasking tools, including split-view and floating windows, that transform the large canvas into a workstation laptop.

Another intuitive feature you get is cross-device clipboard sharing and app continuity with Xiaomi smartphones. However, the presence of pre-installed bloatware can make the experience cluttered.

Apart from all this, Xiaomi is offering 5years of OS upgrades and 7 years of security updates, which is quite impressive for a tablet priced in the mid-range segment.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro Review: Battery

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro is backed by a massive 12,000mAh battery that can easily last you an entire day with moderate usage. I managed to get about 18 to 19 hours of screen time in a single charge with basic usage like watching OTT, browsing, using split view to write my articles on Google Docs, and others.

It supports 33W wired charging, which is rather slow for a battery this big. The tablet takes nearly three hours to fully charge; therefore, you may have to plan the charging ahead of time if you intend to use it for a full day of work or travel.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro Review: Verdict

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro, priced at Rs 24,99,9 is not only limited to content consumption alone. For its price, it delivers a compelling display, impressive day-to-day performance, long battery life, and useful productivity features along with support for stylus and keyboard. Although the lightest is on the heavier side, the charging speed is rather slow for such a large battery.

In our opinion, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro is best suited for students, professionals, and casual users who want a device for multitasking, note-taking, media consumption, and light productivity without spending flagship-level money.