Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro review: Impressive performance without the bulk

Over the years, the Samsung Galaxy Book series has grown from a 2-in-1 experiment into one of the most competitive premium laptops. Its laptop series has now entered the sixth generation with the Galaxy Book 6 series, featuring a slim and lightweight design, crisp Dynamic AMOLED display, powerful Intel Core Ultra X7 processors, and more that may instantly grab your attention.

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Price starting at Rs 1,69,990, the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro competes in the premium league of laptops such as Dell's XPS series, HP's Spectre range, and Apple's MacBook Pro lineup. Now, considering the whopping price and heavy competition, is the Galaxy Book 6 Pro worth buying? We have been testing the laptop for more than two weeks, and in most cases, the laptop flawlessly handled productivity tasks, multitasking, and even moderately demanding workloads.

Here’s a deep dive into the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro, and whether it's worth buying in 2026.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro: Design

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro will instantly grab your attention with its sleek matte finish. While it isn’t overly flashy, the laptop leans toward a clean and subtle look that may appeal to most users. However, sticking to a single grey shade feels a bit limiting; additional colour options could have been a welcome touch to appeal to a wider audience.

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We reached the 14-inch variant that measures 11.6mm in thickness and weighs only 1.24 kilograms, which is quite impressive. While most laptops in this segment are on the heavier side, the Galaxy Book 6 Pro stands out for its slim profile. However, you may want to carry it with caution as it feels quite slippery in the hand. Overall, the aluminium build feels sturdy.

Coming to the keyboard experience, the typing feels mostly comfortable, but the click feedback feels underwhelming for the given price. However, even during long typing sessions, the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro remains comfortable without causing significant fatigue. The trackpad on the laptop works impressively. It feels refined, offering a smooth surface, precise responsiveness, and a well-balanced haptic feedback.

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Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro: Display

The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro features a 14-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen display with a 3K resolution, up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and up to 1000 nits HDR brightness. When it comes to display, Samsung simply knows how to deliver the best of the best. From everyday usage to content consumption, the laptop offers a crisp visual experience.

The display delivers vibrant colours and impressive contrast for an immersive viewing experience, and the HDR content looks rich and well-balanced, with bright highlights and deep shadows that add to the overall visual depth.

It also offers Samsung’s Vision Booster feature that adjusts the brightness and colours of the screen based on the environment. While in most cases it works well, but the difference is not very visible.

Coming to the touch experience, well, it may come in handy for most, but since the laptop does not offer 360 degrees hinge, its utility feels somewhat limited. That said, in our occasional use, the touchscreen on the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro felt mostly smooth and responsive. Brightness on the device also feels pleasing, but you may see reflections outdoors despite the DXC coating.

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Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro: Performance and software

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro is powered by an Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor paired with Intel Arc graphics and 32GB RAM. The chip comes with a dedicated NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS, which can seamlessly manage AI-driven tasks on-device. In day-to-day usage, the laptop delivered smooth performance in terms of browsing with multiple tabs open, handling productivity apps like documents and spreadsheets, and even with light photo editing.

The app switching was quick and fluid, and it maintained a consistent responsiveness even during extended sessions, making it a perfect device for daily multitasking and juggling between apps, browsers, and productivity apps. While it is not built for heavy gaming, the laptop will work well for casual gamers. However, during extended heavy usage, the keyboard area did get slightly warm.

In terms of software, the Galaxy Book 6 Pro runs on Windows 11 Home and comes with a suite of Galaxy AI features and a dedicated Microsoft Copilot+ PC feature. It offers AI-powered features such as Intelligent Search, AI Select, AI Cut Out, AI Assist, and more.

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While in day-to-day usage, the feature was not used often, but AI Select is truly useful if you have to search for anything on your screen. If you have a Samsung ecosystem, especially the phone or tablet, then multitasking gets much easier on the device. We tested screen-mirroring with the Galaxy S26 Plus, which was seamless and intuitive.

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Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro review: battery life

The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 claims to offer up to 30 hours of video playback. In real-time usage, the laptop lasts about 13 to 14 hours with heavy usage, including browsing, writing, and other tasks, which is decent, but not the best in the segment. However, if you have a continuous 8 to 9 hours of work, then the laptop could easily last with a single charge.

In terms of charging time, the Galaxy Book 6 Pro supports a 67.18Wh battery that takes nearly 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro verdict

The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro is a compelling laptop in the flagship segment that excels in several areas, such as a stunning Dynamic AMOLED display, an ultrathin build, snappy performance, and promising battery life that can comfortably power through a full workday.

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However, at Rs 1,69,990 and above, a few drawbacks can not be missed, such as the shallow key travel, limited colour options, and a touchscreen display that feels underutilised. Therefore, if you are already in the Samsung ecosystem, this is an easy recommendation. For everyone else, the Galaxy Book 6 Pro is an excellent device, but not without caveats.