Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 review: Slim on the wrist, big on presence

Priced at Rs 37,999 for the 40mm Bluetooth variant, the smartwatch offers a brighter display, Snapdragon Wear Elite power, impressive battery life, and much more. However, while the Galaxy Watch 9 gets several things right, it also comes with a few misses that are worth considering before you make the purchase. Here’s my detailed impression and experience with the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 9.

Must read: CMF Watch 3 Pro review: Smart upgrades, reliable health tracking, but is it worth Rs 7,999?

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9: Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 features the familiar squircle-and-cushion design, paired with a circular display. However, it now has a slimmer, lighter profile, weighing just 31 grams, which makes it more comfortable to wear even on my small wrist.

The watch features Samsung’s Dynamic Lug System that helps the watch sit comfortably on the wrist with its flexible Sport Band. The wristband also feels comfortable during extended use, and the entire setup does not feel too tight or bulky.

I received the cream colour variant that includes an off-white strap, and surprisingly the silicone strap does not attract dust or dirt despite continuous wear and tear. Therefore, you don’t have to worry about picking a light coloured strap. Overall, it's a stylish-looking smartwatch that offers great comfort across everyday use, gym sessions and overnight sleep tracking.

Advertisement

On the right side of the aluminium frame, you also get two multi-purpose buttons, and on the left, it features a speaker grille, which lets you take calls directly from the watch, interact with the voice assistant, and hear alerts without reaching for your phone.

Coming to the display, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Super AMOLED display offers up to 3000nits peak brightness. It also offers auto brightness adjustment that adapts between different lighting conditions. In direct sunlight, the screen gets bright enough to remain readable, making it easier to get a quick glance at step count or notifications outdoors without having to cover the screen with your hand.

Must read: Polar Loop review: Nailed aesthetics, limited distractions, but is it worth Rs 19,999?

The display also offered vibrant colours throughout touchpoints, while its responsive touch performance made navigation seamless. The bezels on the screen are also slim and proportionate, giving enough screen space to view content without making the display feel cramped.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9: Performance and health features

Coming to the performance, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite processor and runs on Wear OS 7-based One UI 9 update. As expected, the experience on the smartwatch remained smooth across different features, apps, navigation, and others.

Advertisement

I also tested the Google Gemini integration; when paired with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, it seamlessly set alarms, started timers, answered queries, and also managed everyday tasks using voice commands. However, its usage remained limited, as while I was using Gemini in the beginning, I eventually switched to interaction to the connected smartphone because of the ease.

Coming to health features, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 offers a variety of health monitoring features including blood pressure monitoring, sleep tracking, sleep apnoea, heart-rate monitoring, Energy Score, and more. During testing, the tracking data it collected was mostly accurate and remained consistent.

When connected with the Samsung Health or the Health Connect app, you can get more detailed data on your day-to-day physical activities. I used the watch to track basic health features, and for me the sleep tracking stood out, as it offered useful insights across sleep stages and recovery, and a sleep score as well. It also tracks skin temperature, which provided insights into changes in body temperature overnight.

Must read: Gabit smart ring review: Minimal design meets useful health insights

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9: Battery and charging

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 is powered by a 390mAh battery for the 40mm variant, which claims to offer up to 30 hours of battery life with AOD enabled. For me, the smartwatch lasted slightly over 48 hours on a single charge, which is my opinion, is not sufficient even with basic usage.

Advertisement

In terms of charging, the smartwatch took about 2 hours 30 minutes to charge from 0 to 100%, which is quite slow, especially considering the watch offers just over two days of battery life on a single charge. Therefore, you may have to plan your charging sessions in advance, considering your usage and day-to-day plans.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9: Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 sleek, feature-packed smartwatch, perfect for Android users seeking advanced features, AI integrations, and a comfortable, lightweight design. It features a stunning 3000-nit display and is powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite chip, offering dependable performance. The health and sleep tracking features provide accurate, meaningful insights, making it a well-rounded companion for everyday fitness and wellness.

While it is a compelling buy at Rs 37,999, its battery life may not entice users, and the sluggish 2.5-hour charging speed could also impact the buying decision. Therefore, while the smartwatch checks all boxes, its few drawbacks may give potential buyers some reason to reconsider.