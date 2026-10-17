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Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Review: Incremental polish with some compromises

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Review: Incremental polish with some compromises

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 improves on its predecessor with a brighter 5,000-nit display, expanded storage and smooth performance, but its bulky design and Samsung-exclusive health features limit its appeal. Priced at ₹64,999, the rugged smartwatch delivers strong tracking and battery life, though ergonomic issues and slow charging remain notable drawbacks.

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Aryan Sharma
Aryan Sharma
  • Updated Oct 17, 2026 9:58 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Review: Incremental polish with some compromisesThe Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 retains the bulky 47mm titanium cushion-case silhouette.

Samsung’s second attempt at an ultra-rugged smartwatch feels less like a revolutionary leap and more like a targeted refinement. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 addresses specific hardware shortcomings of its predecessor (notably, display brightness and onboard storage) while leaving its sporty, rugged and butch design largely untouched.

It remains a capable Android flagship wearable, perhaps even the best in the business, but day-to-day usability comes with distinct trade-offs that potential buyers ought to consider.

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Find out what they are in this review.

Design and Ergonomics: C for Clunky, D for Durable 

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 retains the bulky 47mm titanium cushion-case silhouette. While the Grade 4 titanium shell and sapphire crystal glass offer undeniable durability against accidental bumps and scratches, the watch’s overall footprint creates ergonomic friction in daily wear.

It looks the part of a watch with “Ultra” in its name and is categorically rugged.

In our testing, the sheer size and placement of the central digital crown proved troubling during routine exercise. During push-ups and kettlebell presses, bent wrist angles routinely caused the back of my hand to press accidentally against the crown, triggering unwanted button inputs or pausing workout tracking.

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The only practical workaround was shifting the strap significantly higher up the arm, away from the wrist joint. Additionally, the watch’s height made it awkward to slip under jacket sleeves, and sleeping with it on felt cumbersome despite the stellar sleep-tracking features on offer.

However, this is a relatively subjective quirk that those with slimmer wrists and hands will probably not face.

On the positive side, the upgraded 1.52-inch Super AMOLED panel peaking at 5,000 nits is genuinely impressive. Under harsh afternoon sunlight, reading the time and navigation prompts requires zero shielding.

Performance: Fast UI, but Feature Silos Persist

Under the hood, the Snapdragon Wear Elite processor keeps Wear OS 7 running smoothly. Swiping through tiles, running background health monitoring, and notifications all occur without any stutter. Fingers simply glide across the screen.

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Key health features such as ECG readings, irregular heart rhythm notifications, and the new Vascular Load tracking still strictly require a paired Samsung Galaxy smartphone. If you pair this watch with a Pixel or OnePlus device, you are paying full price for a degraded feature set.

Health Tracking and Battery Endurance

The health suite offers comprehensive metrics, including US FDA-cleared sleep apnea detection and Galaxy AI’s daily Energy Score. While the Energy Score provides a helpful quick summary of recovery based on sleep and activity trends, it occasionally feels overly reliant on sleep metrics rather than strain data.

Data accuracy for Heart rate, SP02, temperature and sleep tracking was commendable, and the plethora of workouts available was a welcome sight. Accuracy for metrics was high when tested with other similarly priced competitors and even some medical-grade equipment.

However, there was one oddity. When compared with an Apple Watch Series 12, Amazfit Helio Strap and the Google Fitbit Air, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 consistently overestimated the calories burned. Not by a huge margin, but still noticeable to those trying to maintain a calorie deficit.

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Battery performance from the 800 mAh cell is good. With continuous heart-rate tracking, full sleep monitoring, and a 45-minute daily workout, the watch consistently delivers two days (sometimes longer) between charges. Extended outdoor excursions with always-on display and heavy GPS mapping might drain it closer to 1 and a half day, but I rarely had any battery anxiety.

Charging too was another gripe; the charging is slower than what I had expected. 
Taking a full 0-100% charge about 2 hours.

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is a powerful, highly visible, and durable smartwatch, but its aggressive styling and size might make it a compromise for everyday use. This watch is best suited for professionals, athletes and anyone who’s into watches with huge dial sizes.

While screen visibility, storage, and GPS accuracy are top-tier, ergonomic quirks and ecosystem restrictions hold it back from being a universal recommendation.

Price: Rs 64,999 (MRP 69,999)

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Outstanding Visibility: 5,000-nit AMOLED display remains clear under direct midday sun.

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Accurate Dual-Frequency GPS: Precise positional tracking in dense urban and trail environments.


Expanded Onboard Storage: 64 GB capacity provides plenty of room for offline maps and audio.


Solid Core Performance: Snapdragon Wear Elite ensures fluid UI performance and rapid app loading.


Rugged Construction: Titanium casing and sapphire glass easily withstand heavy outdoor use.

Cons:

Ergonomic Flaws: The large case size and crown placement lead to accidental presses during wrist-flexing exercises unless worn high up the forearm.

Bulky Profile: Thick design easily catches on jacket sleeves and feels heavy during sleep tracking.

Ecosystem Lock-In: Advanced health features like ECG and Vascular Load require a Samsung Galaxy phone.

Average Fast-Charging Speed: Top-ups take noticeable time given the large battery size.


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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aryan Sharma
Aryan Sharma

I cover everything related to technology and automobiles. My goal is simple: take the complicated, jargon-heavy world of tech and cars and break it down into plain English. I don’t see the point in using big words for the sake of it. If I can’t explain a new smartphone processor or a hybrid engine in a way that’s easy to understand and genuinely interesting to read, then I’m not doing my job properly.

My writing tends to be a little unconventional, often throwing in a quick one-liner to keep things moving. I’m genuinely obsessed with how things work, whether it’s the physics behind a new racing game or the mechanics of an electric vehicle. For me, the best part of this job is finding a straightforward way to tell a complex story. If it involves a screen, a controller or four wheels, I make sure I know everything there is to know about it.

Published on: Oct 17, 2026 9:42 AM IST
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