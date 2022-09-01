Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: An unbeatable foldable phone worth every penny

Specs: 6.2-inch covers display AMOLED 2X (2316 x 904 (HD+), 7.6-inch inside screen Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2176 x 1812p), Rear Camera - 50MP + 12 MP + 10 MP, 10MP cover camera, 4MP under display camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM, 5G, Bluetooth, Type-C, 4400mAh battery

Price:Rs 1,54,999

In the Box: Fold 4, cable

Review:

If the first Fold was an experiment, Fold 2 was a refinement, Fold 3 turned out to be better than its previous iterations, and this year’s Fold 4 is perfection. Last year, I had said ‘there was nothing quite like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’, literally. But Samsung has yet again pushed the boundaries and done the unimaginable - perfected the almost perfect foldable out in the market today.

Design:

Samsung has continued with the same – 6.2-inch outer cover screen and 7.6-inch full screen when unfolded. Yet even the minutest changes to the design improved the user experience. One might think 8 grams does not mean much, but for a smartphone, and that too foldable which is on the heavier side, it does. Bringing down the weight to 263 grams makes it easier to hold the Fold 4 for longer (without stressing the wrist). It has shed 3.1mm in length and gained 2mm in width but overall is more ergonomic to hold.

So, when folded, the thickness is about 16mm thick, and when unfolded it is just 6.4mm. The best thing is the controls - housed on the right edge - the power control (also bundling fingerprint scanner) along with volume - and the position remains the same, regardless of the phone being folded or unfolded.

For the price it comes for, water and dust resistance should be a must. And while the phone comes with IP68 certification which makes it water-resistant, dust continues to remain its kryptonite. Only if Samsung can fix it, no other foldable will be able to come to close the Fold 4.

Cover Screen:

The cover screen on the Fold 3 was a little cramped, but Samsung has fixed it this time around. The slightly wide outer screen - 6.2-inch screen Dynamic AMOLED 2X - is just about a smartphone in itself. Samsung hasn’t cut down corners as the screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The display has got stunning clarity and brightness, superb sunlight legibility and above all is comfortable to be used with one hand including typing emails and messages using the QWERTY keyboard.

Unfolding Fold:

Unfolding the fold opens up to a mini tablet with a 7.6-inch screen, just perfect for almost anything and everything. For the inside screen, Samsung has used a QXGA+ AMOLED panel that does not compromise on brightness, colour or touch. And with stunning brightness peaking 1200 nits, it scales between 1Hz to 120Hz. A significant improvement has been the crease on the inside display where the phone folds, which was conspicuous till last year. In Fold 4, while it is still noticeable, it’s almost difficult to spot in dark mode, resulting in a seamless display experience. This stunningly large display is also great for everything - reading PDFs, browsing the web, streaming videos, gaming, you name it.

Also read: Crypto exchange accidentally transfers $10.5 mn to two women. They buy luxury home with the money

Also read: iPhone 14 Pro: 5 things to watch out for in Apple's next phone