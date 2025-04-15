The Last of Us Part II Remastered (PC) review: Stunning, brutal, and still divisive

When The Last of Us Part II originally launched in 2020, it sparked fierce debates over its ambitious yet divisive storytelling. It was both celebrated for its emotional depth and criticised for controversial narrative choices. Now, five years later, The Last of Us Part II Remastered arrives with improved visuals, new gameplay features, and, crucially, a long-awaited PC release. But does this remaster enhance an already potent experience, or does it highlight the original’s unresolved flaws?

Familiar Journey, Enhanced Visuals

At its core, The Last of Us Part II Remastered remains largely unchanged. Ellie’s brutal quest for vengeance through the decimated, lush, post-apocalyptic landscapes of Seattle is every bit as emotionally draining as before. But now, thanks to the remaster’s graphical overhaul, the emotional gut punches land even harder.

Playing on PC in full 4K, the improvements immediately stand out. Light cascades through windows, highlighting dust motes and adding depth to quiet, introspective moments. Facial animations, already top-tier, gain even more nuance—each micro-expression amplifies Ellie’s internal turmoil and Abby’s relentless resolve. Textures from blood-soaked snow to foliage reclaiming abandoned buildings are astonishingly detailed. Naughty Dog’s artistry shines brightly, perhaps more vividly than ever.

But did The Last of Us Part II really need a remaster so soon? Probably not. The original game was already graphically stunning. Yet, despite initial skepticism, there’s no denying that this visual upgrade enriches the storytelling. The sharpness of the enhanced visuals reinforces the emotional resonance of quieter moments and magnifies the impact of more violent scenes.

Gameplay Innovations: Enter No Return

Arguably the most exciting addition is “No Return,” an innovative roguelike survival mode. This new mode breaks the linear narrative structure, dropping players into randomised encounters across shifting locales with a selection of iconic characters, including Joel, Ellie, Abby, and even lesser-explored figures like Dina, Lev, and Jesse.

The tension is palpable, as each encounter demands thoughtful resource management, strategic stealth, and precise combat decisions. Runs can last anywhere from a few intense minutes to nearly an hour, with varied difficulty and randomised elements ensuring no two attempts feel the same. It’s a fantastic addition, offering an addictive loop that injects new life into familiar mechanics.

For the musically inclined or just the creatively curious, the new guitar mode offers surprising depth. Players can now freely experiment with Joel’s iconic acoustic guitar without the stress of timed objectives. It’s a soothing contrast to the brutality of the main narrative and a welcome, if slightly niche, feature.

Smooth Performance With Caveats

While Naughty Dog’s previous PC ports were notoriously rocky, the performance of The Last of Us Part II Remastered is commendably stable, though not without minor hiccups. My testing on a mid-range RTX 3070 rig saw consistently smooth frame rates, especially after initial patches addressed early stuttering issues. However, entering densely populated or foliage-heavy areas still occasionally triggered brief frame drops and minor texture pop-in. These issues are far from game-breaking but are noticeable enough to slightly mar an otherwise polished experience.

Unchanged Controversies and Narrative Woes

Despite technical refinements, the narrative remains fundamentally untouched, meaning the divisive aspects of the original remain intact. The relentless cycle of revenge explored between Ellie and Abby is emotionally exhausting—and deliberately so. Moments of profound empathy and reflection still exist, but they often feel overshadowed by excessive violence that occasionally crosses from compelling realism into gratuitous territory.

The problematic analogies drawn between fictional factions and real-world conflicts persist, raising uncomfortable questions the game seems ill-equipped to answer. The underlying message that violence is destructive regardless of intent is powerful, but repeated so relentlessly that it begins to dull its impact.

Still, it’s hard to deny the sheer power of the performances. Ashley Johnson (Ellie) and Laura Bailey (Abby) deliver raw, wrenching portrayals that anchor the narrative, even when the writing falters. The soundtrack by Gustavo Santaolalla remains hauntingly beautiful, further immersing players in this bleak yet captivating world.

Accessibility and Extras: Thoughtful Additions

Naughty Dog continues to set a high standard for accessibility features. The remaster expands on an already robust set of options, adding new descriptive audio cues, improved subtitles, and refined control customisations. The model viewer and gameplay modifiers are also excellent extras, particularly for artists, cosplayers, and content creators.

Cosmetic additions like Ellie’s new “Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet” inspired jacket are a neat bonus, though they won’t dramatically enhance the experience. The filter gallery offers fun experimentation, ideal for repeat playthroughs or photo mode enthusiasts, further expanding the game’s already considerable aesthetic appeal.

Final Verdict: A Beautifully Imperfect Return

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is undeniably impressive, presenting Naughty Dog’s technical artistry at its peak. The graphical improvements, new gameplay modes, and accessibility features elevate an already immersive experience, ensuring newcomers will discover something special, and returning players will find meaningful enhancements.

However, it still carries the baggage of narrative issues and controversial themes. While visual upgrades sharpen the emotional resonance, they can’t rewrite the story’s problematic aspects. Yet, even with these flaws, this remaster remains a gripping, essential experience, particularly for PC players finally able to explore this brutal yet stunningly realised world.

If you’ve yet to play it, The Last of Us Part II Remastered is undoubtedly worth your attention. But even returning fans might find fresh reasons to revisit Ellie’s harrowing journey, even if some wounds remain unhealed.