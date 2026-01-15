TVS Orbiter review: A practical, zippy, city friendly EV scooter that is yet to find its audience.

TVS has lately topped the electric two-wheeler sales charts in India. While the iQube has been the primary driver of this success, the company has also recently launched the Orbiter, a new electric scooter built on a fresh platform. Having spent 2 weeks with it, it is clear to us that while the Orbiter brings new ideas to the table, it also raises a few questions.

Questions that we have tried to find answers for, and which we will present to you ahead.

There is a lot to like in this zippy scooter, lots of nifty features too, but while it does well in the “Zip-Zap” department, the Orbiter might need to work a bit more on the “Zoom”.

Design and Quality

The Orbiter takes on a bolder, quirkier design language and features a boxy look, punctuated by sharp edges and curves. While it may not have the universal appeal of its sibling, the iQube, it certainly stands out, especially in brighter colour ways. The yellow and blue colour variant (Neon Sunburst) turned quite a few heads whenever we took it out for a ride. We particularly liked the connected DRL on the front, and its design reminded us of something straight out of ‘Cyberpunk’.

Quality remains a TVS hallmark. The plastic body panels feel sturdy, and the fit and finish are excellent, with no glaring panel gaps or rough edges. The front headlight may look familiar, but it is in keeping with the rest of the Orbiter’s design. The throw of the light at night was also excellent.

Riding Position and Comfort

For taller riders, the Orbiter’s handlebar provides enough clearance to avoid fouling the knees during tight turns. You don’t feel as though you are sitting with your knees up, which is a significant ergonomic win. So for shorter and taller riders, both, the Orbiter is a comfortable and easy-to-manage scooter. The seat is generously sized at 845 mm, offering ample room for a pillion or luggage.

Performance and Refinement

Powering the Orbiter is a hub-mounted BLDC motor with a peak output of 2.5kW and 120Nm of torque. It is remarkably quiet, providing a serene riding experience at any speed with only a slight hum of the motor at the top end. However, that “top” end does not seem to be that high.

There are two riding modes: ‘Eco’, limited to 45kph, and ‘City’, reaching a modest top speed of 68 kmph. Performance is best described as "unhurried." It isn't slow, but it lacks the punch found in higher-tier EVs. The scooter is great to ride within the city, but do not expect to take it out on the highway, and do not expect any thrill in your ride. As we said, this is strictly an in-city vehicle, and it is something it excels at. Quick over takes are fine, bumper-to-bumper traffic movement is no problem, going to the office, going shopping, dropping kids off at school, all of it is part of the Orbiter’s job description, and it is a job it does well. We have loved using it for daily commutes to work, and rarely did we feel the motor was underpowered, especially because of the cruise control feature, which saved us the bother of constantly pulling on the throttle.

Range and Charging

The Orbiter uses the same 3.1kWh battery found in the iQube but claims a significantly higher IDC range of 158km. TVS attributes this to better aerodynamics and motor tuning, though the lower top speed likely plays a role. In City mode, the display indicated a range of 110km for me on a full charge; Eco mode increased that to 148 km. Overall, these were more than decent range figures for the city.

A 650W charger is provided as standard, taking the battery from 0 to 80% in approximately 4 hours and 10 minutes according to TVS, and my personal testing also gave similar figures.

Ride and Handling

Similar to the motor, the suspension is tuned for comfort rather than sportiness. It handled the pothole-riddled roads of NCR quite well, and even the steepest of speed breakers were not too much of a hassle. A point to note here is that the hill-hold assist works well, not just on ramps and incline mall parkings, but also on those large and wide breakers on top of which one might get stuck; the scooter did not let us roll back down, preventing an almost certain bump into a black Thar behind stopped behind. We also appreciated the convenience of the parking assistance in both forward and reverse parking assists.

A 14-inch front wheel improves stability, yet the scooter remains flickable and agile in corners. Braking, however, is a point of contention; the Orbiter uses 130mm drum brakes at both ends. The lack of a front disc brake, even as an option, makes you feel a bit shortchanged.

Features and Safety

The Orbiter includes a colour LCD screen, cruise control, and a well-executed hill-hold function. The dash provides turn-by-turn navigation and call alerts via the TVS Connect app. Practicality is a strong suit, featuring a 34-litre boot, though it is somewhat shallow and won't fit bigger helmets; there’s even a handy front cubby and a USB charging port.

The TVS Connect app gives a lot more functionality, like the location of nearby charging stations and also real-time charging status.

Verdict

At approximately Rs 1.08 Lakh (Noida on-road Price after subsidies), the Orbiter is the entry-level model in the TVS EV stable (even though there is a model of the iQube that is slightly cheaper). It is a well-engineered, practical scooter that offers good space and features, making it the perfect scooter for beginners, families or anyone whose primary commute is within the city. However, with lower performance and a sedated riding character, its exact target audience still feels slightly ill-defined. It is an impressive product in isolation, but its greatest competition may come from within TVS's own showroom.