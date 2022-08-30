Vivo V25 Pro 5G: A camera-centric smartphone that is the best option for Rs 35,000 range

There isn’t much innovation happening in terms of design in smartphones. But that’s not true for Vivo. It recently added colour changing rear panel to V23 Pro, which has been carried forward to the V25 Pro as well. When exposed to sunlight (UV light) the colour of the rear panel changed to a darker shade of blue, fancying and awing many around. One can create a pattern using UV light.



While this sounded and looked cool, photography in bright sunlight left some finger impressions which took a little while to subside. Elegantly designed, both the rear and the display are curved towards the edges blending into an ultra-sleek side panel. This made the phone feel premium but resulted in a sharp bezel and even sleek buttons which were a little bothersome to start with, but I got used to it in a short time. The front is dominated by a stellar 6.5-inch P-OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits. Everything appeared sharp and the colour reproduction was great. And it’s super bright and visible under the scorching Delhi sun as well. The display is a treat for multimedia including streaming shows on Netflix, Hotstar and gaming. And even reading on Magzter and browsing the web. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner that is quick to unlock the phone.

Promising professional class imaging, Vivo has packed in an optically stabilised 64MP primary lens along with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lens. The camera does an impressive job during daylight and in well-lit surroundings. The images appeared crisp and sharp with accurate colour reproduction. Greens, blues, and yellows looked natural with red appearing on the much brighter side. The HDR setting was accessible with a tap but as it was a little inconsistent, I preferred capturing images with this setting turned off. The ultrawide camera did a pretty decent job too but the macro shots were disappointing. Portrait shots were impressive as the camera identified edges perfectly and differentiated the background. And other than adjusting the depth effect, it even had various modes such as style, filter, beauty, posture, etc.



Vivo is betting big on low-light/night photography, on the back of a 64MP OIS camera system. The shots captured using night mode had software at work with smoothened the images to reduce noise. In low light, the night mode took about 3 seconds to capture the image but in pitch dark, it took about 10 seconds. For the latter, I prefer mounting the phone on a tripod as even the slightest hand movement resulted in a blurry image. While the night shorts were good, they were not flawless.

I tested a Vivo phone after a couple of years and found the UI neat, clean and easy to get a hang of. All apps stay put in the launcher tray. And if the list of installed apps gets very long, the search local apps option at the top comes in handy. And shortcuts can be added to the Home Screen. It comes with a lot of bloatware. Byju’s, Dailyhunt, Snapseed, Moj, Josh, and ShareChat are some of the third-party preinstalled apps, which can be removed.

There was a time when Qualcomm chipsets used to dominate the premium segment and mid-level smartphones. But MediaTek has taken over the throne. Vivo has opted for Dimensity 1300 chip that handles gaming and multitasking without any hiccups. There wasn’t any frame loss or screen stutter while gaming Asphalt Racing and Call of Duty or lag with about 30 tables opened in Chrome. I also edited a few images and videos shot on the device and there wasn’t a single instance of the device slowing down. And while by default the RAM was 8+8 GB, I was able to bring it down to 8GB, and release some back to storage.

The performance is backed with a 4830mAh battery that lasted a day with medium usage. But with a 120hz refresh rate display, a couple of hours of gaming and streaming videos and regular calling, social media, browsing and photography, I ended up plugging it to charge around 7 in the evening. The 66W flash takes about 55 minutes for a full charge.

Verdict: For Rs 35,999 there aren’t many good options available out there. But the Vivo V25x fills the gap. It’s a good-looking, colour-changing, camera-centric smartphone with good imaging capabilities.



Specs at a glance



6.59-inch P-OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits brightness, Mediatek Dimensity 1300, 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, 32MP front camera, 5G, 4830mAh battery, 66W charger

Price: Rs 35,990

Also read: Vodafone Idea might take a little longer to roll out 5G services, here is what we know

Also read: Nazara Technologies acquires US-based gaming firm WildWorks