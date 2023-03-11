Vivo V27 Pro review: A sleek flagship killer?

Vivo recently introduced the V27 Pro equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor. Compared to its predecessors, the Vivo V23 Pro and V25 Pro, the V27 Pro boasts significant upgrades. While the previous models were mid-range devices with a focus on cameras, the V27 Pro takes it a step further with a flagship-grade chipset and improved camera hardware.

Additionally, the device features a larger display, yet maintains the signature thin and lightweight design that Vivo is known for.

With a starting price of Rs 37,999, is Vivo V27 Pro worth the investment? Here's our detailed review.

Design

The dimensions of the Vivo V27 Pro are 164.1 x 74.8 x 7.4 mm, making it 5mm taller and 1mm thinner than its predecessor, the Vivo V25 Pro, and also 8g lighter at 182g.

The left side of the phone has an ultra-thin frame with no buttons or ports. The right side features the volume and power/lock keys.

At the top, there is a single microphone, and at the bottom, there is a dual SIM slot, primary microphone, USB-C port, and a speaker that is hidden behind a dotted grille.

The Vivo V27 Pro comes with a unique feature - a colour-shifting back panel. Like its predecessors, the V25 and V23, it has a dual-glass design with a plastic frame and a slim and lightweight body. However, the phone's curved edges compromise its grip and it can be a bit slippery. However, it is nothing a case can’t solve.

The rear glass of the V27 Pro has a less saturated light blue colour than the V25 Pro's, but it still shifts colours under UV light. The phone's matte finish also makes it resistant to fingerprints. To fully experience the colour-shifting effect, direct sunlight is the best option, or you can also use a UV flashlight to achieve the deep blue hue.

The V27 Pro also boasts an under-display optical fingerprint reader that's fast and accurate. It also has a clever software UI that allows quick access. It would have been better with a slightly thicker frame, but overall, the Vivo V27 Pro is an impressive phone, albeit a tall one, that may require some finger gymnastics when used with one hand.

Display

The Vivo V27 Pro has a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FullHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This makes it perfect for watching movies, playing games, or just scrolling through your favourite apps.

The display panel of the Vivo V27 Pro boasts a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which translates to a pixel density of 388ppi. The panel has an 8-bit colour depth, is capable of displaying over 16 million colours, and also supports a wide colour gamut.

In the display settings, the user gets three colour temperature options: Standard (default), Pro, and Bright. Each of these modes allows further customisations. The Standard and Bright modes are set to DCI-P3 colour gamut, while Pro is designed to be sRGB accurate.

By default, the Standard mode is the best in terms of colour accuracy. The Bright mode also has a balanced output, but some of the base colours may appear slightly saturated. For those who prefer greater colour accuracy, adjusting the colour temperature slider to about 50 per cent warmer is recommended.

Camera

The Vivo V27 Pro produces photos and videos with a sharp resolution and vivid colours. While there is a slight saturation boost, it is not outrageous.

The main camera of Vivo V27 Pro is a 50MP primary camera, which features a Sony IMX 766 1/1.56" Quad-Bayer sensor, an optically stabilized lens (OIS) with a focal length of 23mm and an aperture of f/1.88. It also has 1.0µm pixels and PDAF and supports 2x lossless zoom.

For ultrawide shots, the device uses an 8MP OV8D1 sensor coupled with a 16mm f/2.2 lens. The focus is fixed for this lens.

The macro camera, designed for close-up shots, utilises a 2MP OmniVision OV02B1 sensor with a 24mm f/2.4 lens and a fixed focus at a distance of 4cm.

The front camera of the device features а 50MP Samsung ISOCELL S5KJN1 1/2.76" sensor, which is equipped with a Tetracell filter and 0.64µm pixels. It has a 24mm f/2.45 lens and supports PDAF.

Battery

The battery life on the Vivo V27 Pro was also great, with a 4,600 mAh unit that can easily last you through a full day of use. The phone also supports 66W fast charging, so you can get back to work quickly when you need to. It takes a little over 50 minutes to charge the phone from 0-100 per cent.

Performance

The vivo V27 Pro is the first smartphone powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8200 chipset featuring an octa-core processor, which still uses 4x Cortex-A78 and 4x Cortex-A55 cores, but in a slightly different medley. A bigger Cortex-A78 core with a 3.1GHz clock, three performance Cortex-A78 at 3.0GHz, and four efficient Cortex-A55 at 2.0GHz.

The overall performance of the phone was smooth during daily operations. Games like Asphalt 9: Legends and Real Racing 3 ran stutter free.

The phone scored 3,930 on GeekBench 5 (multi-core) and 995 GeekBench 5 (single-core).

Price and Colours

The Vivo V27 Pro is available in three RAM and storage variants - 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB. They are priced at Rs 37,999, Rs 39,999 and Rs 42,999 respectively.

It is available in Noble Black and Magic Blue colour.

Verdict

Overall, the Vivo V27 Pro is a great choice for those looking for a powerful and fun phone that won’t break the bank. The performance is snappy and the camera does a great job of capturing details. What goes against it is the slippery grip, which almost makes a case mandatory.

In addition to its long-lasting battery life and speedy charging capabilities, the Vivo V27 Pro stands out for its photo and video quality from its primary camera and its impressive selfie camera. The Vivo V27 Pro has the potential to become a favourite among photography enthusiasts who don't want to spend lakhs on a smartphone.