Vivo X Fold 6 review: The mini PC that fits in your pocket

Must read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra review: The best foldable, if you can afford it

But specifications may not be enough; with rivals offering competitive pricing, a clean software experience, and more refined hinges, the real test is how the X Fold 6 holds up in daily use. Over the past two weeks, I looked closely at the ins and outs of the Vivo X Fold 6, and here is my detailed review to help you decide if it deserves a place on your consideration list.

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Vivo X Fold 6: Design and display

The Vivo X Fold 6 comes with a familiar book-style folding design, but with subtle design changes that bring refinements. At first glance, the Vivo Fold 6 looks like any other foldable available in the market, but once you get to hold the device, you’ll notice the subtle improvements that make the device feel premium.

The Fold 6 is slim, lightweight, and comfortable to hold, even when paired with the phone case provided in the box. However, in terms of weight, it is slightly heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. In terms of durability, the foldable comes with IP58, IP59, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings for protection against dust and water. Apart from this, you get a massive circular camera module as a predecessor, but with new colour options: Nebula Teal and Prism Black.

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In terms of display, the Vivo X Fold 6 features a 6.51-inch LTPO AMOLED cover display and an 8.01-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED display. Both displays support a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 5,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Furthermore, the foldable now comes with an upgraded hinge mechanism, which the company claims can withstand over 6,00,000 folds. However, the display crease is still slightly visible, which could be distracting.

Must read: Google Pixel 11 Pro review: Smarter flagship with familiar flaws

In terms of usage and viewing experience, the Vivo X Fold 6 meets all expectations, providing crisp visuals, vibrant colours and smooth scrolling across both displays. Watching videos, browsing the web, reading articles or multitasking across apps feels smooth and immersive without any compromises. However, after using wide foldable phones, the aspect ratio is not quite ideal for viewing content on a foldable phone, but swift productivity and multitasking are one of its biggest strengths.

Vivo X Fold 6: Performance and software

The Vivo X Fold 6 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The processor is co-developed with Vivo, bringing performance customisations. This also highlights a major switch from Qualcomm to a MediaTek chipset. However, the performance is smooth and powerful as expected throughout the experience.

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The foldable effortlessly supports demanding tasks, working across multiple apps, gaming, and content consumption without noticeable slowdowns. With Origin OS, the foldable can run up to 5 apps simultaneously. In terms of gaming, we tested the device playing BGMI and Genshin Impact, and it offered an impressive experience without any lag or overheating. However, if you want an immersive gaming experience, switch to the main display to enjoy a larger viewing area, better visibility and more impressive visuals.

The foldable runs on Origin OS 7 based on Android 17, bringing a refined user experience, smoother navigation, enhanced multitasking capabilities and added AI features across the interface. The device can work like a mini computer, not just a foldable smartphone, with Desktop Mode that turns the phone into a PC-like workspace and Origin Workbench. You can also connect Fold 6 to an external monitor, and the apps also open in resizable windows, similar to how they work on a laptop or desktop.

Must read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review: Another year, another head start over Apple

Furthermore, you get plenty of useful AI features such as Jovi AI, Vivo's AI assistant that can help perform tasks across connected devices, AI Cross-App Drag, Origin Island's Snap & Go that recognises travel or event information, AI Recorder, and much more.

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A switch to Origin OS was the major upgrade Vivo’s flagship foldable needed, bringing a more refined interface, smoother multitasking and AI-powered features that make the overall user experience more intuitive and productive.

Vivo X Fold 6: Camera

Vivo X Fold 6 features a triple camera setup that includes a 200MP ZEISS main camera with OIS Samsung ISOCELL HPB sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with OIS Sony LYT602 sensor, and a 50MP ultrawide camera with Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor. As impressive as the camera specs sound, they also deliver promising results, retaining Vivo’s reputation for delivering excellent camera performance, with rich details and accurate colours across different lighting conditions.

All three sensors on the foldable perform impressively: the 200MP main camera captures detailed images in daylight conditions with accurate colours, crisp detailing, and improved contrast. But you will notice deeper shadows in certain scenes. You will notice bright colours in post-processing, but the image does not look artificial, with the overall colour reproduction retaining a natural-looking finish. Portraits are another strength of the foldable, with accurate skin tones, colours, and contrast. The background blur also looks quite natural without any distortion.

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Its ultrawide camera performance was also promising, but not the best compared to other foldable phones on the market. The colours appear slightly dull, and the images lack brightness, particularly in challenging lighting conditions. However, they are social media-worthy.

Coming to low-light photography, the Vivo X Fold 6 offers pleasing nighttime photos, retaining detail and colour, and balancing noise. Overall, the images are visually pleasing, making the camera reliable for everyday night photography.

Vivo X Fold 6: Battery

Vivo X Fold 6 is backed by a massive 6,900mAh battery, lasting you more than a day with moderate usage. We recorded a runtime of nearly 18 hours on a single charge, which is quite impressive for a foldable phone. However, with heavy usage, you may need to charge the device at the end of the day. The foldable supports 80W wired FlashCharge and 40W wireless FlashCharge, which takes less than an hour to fully charge the device.

Vivo X Fold 6: Verdict

Priced at Rs 2,19,999, the Vivo X Fold 6 is a powerful, feature-rich foldable that excels across several areas, including battery life, multitasking, and camera performance, making it a compelling choice for users seeking a true productivity-focused foldable.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition and Origin OS 7, the foldable offers exceptional performance, handles multitasking effortlessly, and doubles as a mini PC with Desktop Mode and Origin Workbench capabilities. Vivo X Fold 6 makes a great competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold.