Vivo X300 Review: A mighty compact flagship with zero compromises!

In an era where smartphone screens are ballooning to gargantuan sizes, Vivo has done something brave. With the launch of the Vivo X300, the company has delivered a compact powerhouse that refuses to compromise on flagship specs, essentially combining the larger base X series variant and the ‘Mini’ variant.

Advertisement

However, the X300 is more than just a "mini" version of its Pro sibling; it is a dedicated imaging tool designed for those who want DSLR-grade photography tucked into a pocket-friendly silhouette. With that said, is that all there is to it? Is this just a phone with a good camera?

Has the rest of the been compromised on because of it?

Find out in our review of the Vivo X300.

Display & Design

The first thing you notice about the vivo X300 is its ergonomics. Weighing just 190g and measuring 7.95mm in thickness, it feels incredibly light and manageable. The back has a premium, soft-touch finish that resists fingerprints, while the 3D uni-body design provides a secure and comfortable grip that does not ‘dig in’ to your palm. The phone comes in 3 colours, ‘Summit Red’, ‘Elite Black’ and ‘Mist Blue’, with the ‘Mist Blue’ variant being our favourite.

Advertisement

On the front, you get a 6.31-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display. With a 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, the screen remains perfectly legible even under the harsh afternoon sun. The symmetric 1.05mm bezels make the display look edge-to-edge, providing an immersive experience for movies and gaming. It’s a masterclass in how to build a compact flagship that still feels "big" where it matters.

Camera: The ZEISS revolution

The heart of the X300 is its camera system, co-engineered with ZEISS. This partnership has reached a level of maturity where the results are consistently breathtaking and make you rethink how you ever lived without a camera set up this good. The focus here remains on the massive 200MP ZEISS main camera (Samsung HPB sensor) with a fast f/1.68 aperture and what truly sets the X300 apart is its reliability in quick shooting moments.

Advertisement

Where most phones struggle with focus or motion blur, the X300 shines. Thanks to vivo’s advanced imaging algorithms and the dedicated V3+ chip, even the photos we took in a hurry or from a moving vehicle turned out remarkably sharp.

The ZEISS APO Telephoto lens (50MP) is equally impressive, offering 3x optical zoom and a macro mode that captures textures invisible to the naked eye. We were so impressed with the colour science and detail that we actually had a few portraits printed and framed; they look indistinguishable from professional studio shots.

Here are some samples:

Vivo X300 camera samples

Performance

Powering the X300 is the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, built on a 3nm process. Paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, the phone is generally smooth across all tasks.

We tested the device with top-of-the-line, graphics-intensive games such as Genshin Impact and COD Mobile on the highest possible graphics. The phone did not stutter or lag at all; there weren't any frame drops either.

Advertisement

Mediatek has produced one of its finest chips for this smartphone, and the results show.

The Dimensity 9500 is a proper flagship chipset if there ever was one.

Another one of the many impressive feats this phone achieved is impressive thermal management. Despite its smaller chassis, vivo has managed to keep the device cool during sustained gaming sessions. There are no major caveats here; it’s a top-tier performer that holds its own against any flagship in the market today.

Battery

When we first unboxed the device, the collective realisation (and expectation) was that inside must be a smaller battery due to the phone’s compact design, which may not last very long.

To our surprise, the X300 defied expectations with a 6,040mAh battery that consistently gave us more than a day of usage.

Charging is rapid. With a 90W wired charger in the box, you can top up the device in under 30 minutes, and the 40W wireless charging support is a luxury rarely seen in phones of this size. On a typical day of heavy photography, videography and social media use, we comfortably ended our days with 30% to 40% battery remaining, often using the device more than halfway through the following day.

Advertisement

UI & Software

The software experience is anchored by OriginOS 6 (based on Android 16). In the past, software was a point of contention for Vivo, but OriginOS 6 is really smooth and visually polished. The new "Origin Island" provides intuitive notifications, and the overall animations are fluid and lag-free.

Vivo has also committed to five years of software support, ensuring that the X300 stays relevant and secure for the long haul. The inclusion of an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor (which works even with wet fingers) adds a layer of convenience that completes the premium software-hardware integration.

Verdict

The Vivo X300 is the perfect flagship for anyone who values photography above all else but doesn’t want to carry a "brick" in their pocket. It successfully bridges the gap between professional camera gear and mobile convenience, and after using it for almost 2 months, we can confidently say that there are zero compromises within this device.

If you want a phone that captures images with DSLR-like precision, does not slow down under heavy workload, looks beautiful and has an improved, smooth UI… for Rs 75,999, the X300 is, quite simply, in a league of its own.