Rollable TV from LG now on sale, costs only Rs 63 lakh and some loose change

Highlights LG has launched its first rollable display TV.

LG's new TV features a rollable OLED panel that can hide completely when not is use.

The TV has been launched in South Korea for now.

LG is one of the biggest names in the display business, and the company has now launched a new TV that uses a very special form of its display technology. Through an announcement, the company has confirmed that it is finally launching its much-awaited rollable OLED TV.

Launched in its home country, South Korea, for now, the RX-branded Signature OLED R offers a 65-inch 4K display that's quite special as it hides into the base of the TV at the press of a button. This it does by rolling up completely.

LG describes the OLED technology behind this TV as "the most innovative development in television technology in decades." It further said in a statement, "LG's exquisite creation liberates users from the limitations of the wall, enabling owners to curate their living environment without having to permanently set aside space for a large, black screen that is only useful when turned on."

The TV display allows for retracting partially or fully into its base, thereby helping saves space and give a cleaner look. The TV is available in four colours, which will be showcased on the wool speaker cover, and the aluminum base which can also be personalized with an engraving.

The TV is available only in South Korea for now and can be bought from select consumer electronics stores throughout the country. The company has set a price of 100 million won for the TV, which roughly translates to around $87,000 and a cool Rs 63,80,580. Suffice to say, this TV is not for everyone, and understandably so. After all, it is a product that has been created after years of research and after first showing off a prototype at CES 2018.

But for the price, LG's OLED is certainly a looker, and given the novelty factor associated with the technology, it is not surprising that it costs a bomb. The LG rollable TV has also been launched at a price that's more expensive than what was imagined for it before so there is a good chance that in the future we could see its price come down drastically. However, we'll have to wait for it to happen.

