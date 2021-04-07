Rumours suggest that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is going to get a big downgrade in display

Highlights Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to launch later this year with top-of-the-line specifications.

A new leak speculates that the phone will feature a smaller cover display than before.

Other aspects of the display, like the aspect ratio and the resolution, will remain the same as before.

Samsung is expected to introduce the next version of its Galaxy Z Fold series at an Unpacked event later this year. Months before the device is set to mark its debut, speculations around it are already gaining steam. One such rumour now tells us that Samsung might have downgraded the cover display on the smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3, as the device is expected to be called, will likely come with a smaller cover display in comparison to its predecessor. The speculation is birthed from a recent leak by tipster @chunvn8888 on Twitter. The leak includes an image of a document showcasing some specifications of several upcoming smartphones, including Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

As per the document, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be equipped with a 7.7-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch cover display. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 sported a considerably bigger - 6.3-inch cover display.

Even though the cover display's size will be smaller than the one on the previous-gen Samsung device, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will retain the same 25:9 aspect ratio and 2,260x816 resolution for it. As per several leaks in the past, both the cover and the main display panel will offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

Other speculations on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 include a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, ample memory options as the ones seen on Galaxy S21 Ultra, as well as support for S Pen. It might also feature water resistance up to a level, reports Android Central.

As for the Galaxy Flip 3, the document predicts that the device will come with a 6.8-inch primary display with a 25:9 aspect ratio. When folded, it will feature a 1.9-inch secondary display on top.

It will be interesting to see Samsung introduce its new foldable flagship this year to an international market that is likely to have such offerings from other OEMs as well. Xiaomi has already launched the Mi Mix Fold in its home country China and might introduce it to other markets soon. Oppo and Vivo are likely to follow suit.

Thus, the challenges that Samsung avoided with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 by being at the forefront of the form factor will now be faced by the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Will it be up to the mark set by its competitors this year, or will it define new frontiers in the foldable smartphone segment? Only time will tell.