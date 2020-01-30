S Pen, 6.7-inch FHD+ display and more: 5 features that make Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite better than OnePlus 7T

Highlights Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been launched at Rs 38,999

The smartphone brings the S Pen and a massive 4500mAh battery

It also brings a 6.7-inch FHD+ display

After first showing it off at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas, Samsung finally brought the Galaxy Note 10 Lite to India earlier in the year. As opposed to the tech show, where Samsung only took the lid of the key details about the smartphone but refrained from revealing any pricing details, the India launch also saw the device's price being revealed for the first time.

The Galaxy Note10 Lite's key USP is the S Pen, which Samsung claims is the perfect tool for users looking to seamlessly transition between work and life. The phone brings with itself a number of interesting features, including a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O display.

Here are five features that make it a better buy than the OnePlus 7T.

Massive bezel-less display

One of the most interesting things about the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is the fact that it comes with a massive display. The Galaxy Note10 Lite offers a wide 6.7-inch Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, running at a maximum Full HD+ resolution.

The screen also flaunts very little in terms of bezels, and also uses a single punch-hole Infinity-O display to enhance user experience.

Powerful internals

While it's true that the OnePlus 7T is no slouch when it comes to internals, it cannot also be ignored that the Note 10 Lite hides under the hood some serious firepower.

At the core of the device is a Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC -- 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) paired to either 6GB or 8GB of RAM depending on the variant of choice. In terms of the storage, the device gets 128GB of allocation which is expandable up to 1TB using a MicroSD card.

Impressive cameras

In terms of the optics, the smartphone comes with a triple camera set-up which includes a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens; a 12-megapixel f/1.7 wide-angle lens with dual-pixel technology and OIS; and a 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens (also with OIS). There's also a big 32-megapixel lens at the front with an F2.2 aperture.

Big battery and Super Fast charging

The batteries are also another defining factor of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The phone gets one of the biggest battery packs on a flagship Samsung to date, with the lights on the device being kept on by a massive 4500mAh pack capable of Super Fast charging tech.

Now Samsung ships the phone with a 25W charger in the box, which is fast enough to juice up the phone anyway. However, the device can support charging speeds up to 45W, thereby making it one of the best in the business.

S Pen for the win

The biggest USP of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is that it comes with an S-Pen. Interestingly, this is the same Bluetooth-enabled stylus from Samsung that has been seen on the expensive Note 10 flagship.

The S-Pen allows users to personalise photos and videos with dynamic drawings, effects and animations and instantly converts handwritten notes to digital text. The Air Command feature of the S Pen allows users to click pictures, navigate through presentations and even edit videos with a simple click.