Samsung and Flipkart announce Smart Upgrade Plan

Flipkart is partnering Samsung to launch a new customer scheme called Smart Upgrade Plan. The new plan will allow customers who go for Samsung smartphones to pay 70 per cent of the total price upon purchasing the device.

The customers can use the smartphone for 12 months and after that, they can exchange it for a new one, the two companies noted in a joint statement.

The Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan can be purchased along with a Samsung device using a credit card or credit card EMI option. This facility will be available under the name Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan on Samsung devices only.

"With the smart upgrade plan selected, you pay 70 per cent of the original price, whether upfront or in easy monthly instalments," said Flipkart in a press statement.

Speaking about this strategic introduction, Aditya Soni, senior director at Flipkart for mobiles, said, "We are delighted to partner with Samsung to offer a stronger value proposition for our customers seeking to upgrade their phones in line with their evolving requirements."

"Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan will be a revolution among the present affordability programs operating in the Indian smartphone industry," said Sandeep Singh Arora, senior director, mobile business, Samsung India.