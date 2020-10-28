Samsung announces 8K Festival with QLED 8K TVs, price starts at Rs 3,70,000

Highlights Samsung has announced The 8k festival under which it will sell its premium QLED 8K TVs.

Samsung has announced The 8k festival under which it will sell its premium QLED 8K TVs and will offer discounts of up to Rs 6,30,000. The sale has already gone live and it will be on till October 31. Under the special offer, the buyers will also get Samsung smartphones free along with the TVs. The offers will be available in leading consumer electronics retailers across the country.

During the shopping festival, buyers will get Samsung Galaxy Fold free on the purchase of 85-inch (216 cm), 82-inch (207 cm) and 75-inch (189 cm) models of Samsung QLED 8K TVs. However, if you buy the 65-inch QLED 8K TV models, you will get a Galaxy A31 smartphone free with the TVs. Buyers will also get heavy discounts on TVS starting from Rs 130,000 to Rs 180,000 on 65-inch models, Rs 350,000 on 75-inch models and Rs 500,000 to Rs 630,000 on 82-inch and 85-inch models.

Now while these offers might really tempt you to empty your pocket, do note that these are very expensive TVs. The Galaxy Fold, which was launched last year has been replaced by the Galaxy Fold 2 this year, is going to be given away for free with QLED 8K TVs. The cheapest of these TVs is Q800T, which has an MRP of Rs 899990 on the Samsung website. The most expensive of these TVs in the lineup is the Q950T, which costs Rs 1449990.

Even TVs with smaller sizes are way too expensive. However, as per Samsung, it comes with the best in class technology. "Samsung's flagship QLED 8K TV is the industry's first 8K TV to combine a striking, ultra-thin form factor, premium 8K picture quality, and impressive surround-sound audio. The 2020 QLED 8K TV introduces the 'Infinity Screen,' which produces a screen-to-body ratio of 99% to create an unprecedented viewing experience. Built on top of this are the premium sound features Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+), and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) that maximize immersive sound by delivering dimensional and dynamic audio that corresponds with large-screen viewing experiences," the company said in a statement.

Buyers can also avail a cashback of up to Rs 20,000 with easy EMI options starting from as low as Rs along with a 3-year warranty (1+2 Year extended warranty) on panels and a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty on QLED TVs.