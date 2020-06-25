Samsung announces cashback and no-cost EMI offers on Galaxy A51: All you need to know

Highlights The smartphone company had recently unveiled the 8GB+128GB variant of the Galaxy A51 in three different colour options

Samsung on Wednesday announced a host of offers on one of its bestselling devices-the the Galaxy A51 in India. The smartphone company had recently unveiled the 8GB+128GB variant of the Galaxy A51 in three different colour options. The device is available in Amazon for purchase and those planning to buy the 8GB variant will get major discounts and also option to buy it in EMI.

The 8GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A51 is priced at Rs 27,999 whereas the 6GB + 126GB model is available for Rs. 25,250. So if you are planning to buy the 8GB variant, you can avail a discount of Rs 1500 using your credit or debit card from the HDFC, ICICI, or SBI banks. Users can also use the no-cost EMI option to buy the smartphone provided you are an HDFC, ICICI, and SBI cardholder.

Samsung is also providing an offer called the Samsung Care+ for the 6GB and 8GB variant of the Galaxy A51wherein customers can purchase an Accidental Damage & Liquid Damage package worth Rs 1099 for Rs 699 only. The new 8/128GB variant of Galaxy A51 comes in three colours - Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Blue.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O AMOLED display with a single punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The smartphone is powered by the company's Exynos 9611 chipset coupled with upto 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy A51 houses a massive 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. The smartphone runs on the latest Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 baked on top.

Samsung Galaxy A51 camera

In terms of the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A51 features a quad camera setup on the rear. The camera module comprises of a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Galaxy A51 comes with a host of other features including Samsung's proprietary defense-grade Knox Security, Samsung Health and Samsung Pay (card payments through NFC only) which allows users to make contactless payments with their phones