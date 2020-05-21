Samsung announces Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the army, brings night vision and stealth mode

Highlights Clad in a rugged Juggernaut case, the Tactical Edition brings identical specs as the regular Galaxy S20

The Galaxy S20 tactical Edition gets night vision and stealth mode features

The phone is being aimed at defence forces

Samsung has announced a new version of its current flagship, the Galaxy S20. Announced as a "mission-ready solution tailored to the unique needs of operators in the federal government and Department of Defense", the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition is built for the extreme and is targeted for use by defence forces, including the Army.

The Galaxy S20's new battle-ready edition brings a customised software that Samsung claims will help it work with existing tactical equipment along with DualDAR architecture for better encryption. Clad in a rugged Juggernaut case, the Tactical Edition brings identical specs as the regular Galaxy S20 and as such features a 6.2-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB of RAM and sub-6GHz 5G baseband support.

However, there are a few extra features here that Samsung hopes will make the Tactical Edition the go-to smartphone for those in the defence forces. One of these features includes a night-vision mode which enables the user to turn off the display so they don't get blinded while wearing night-vision goggles.

And keeping in mind the different use case scenario, there's also an option to unlock the phone when it's in landscape mode. The phone also gets a stealth mode that disables LTE and mutes all RF broadcasting for complete off-grid communications.

For now, the company has announced the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition won't be sold to regular consumers and will only be available to "select IT channel partners" later this year. The company has also not announced a price for the Galaxy S20's new edition.

As mentioned above, the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition is the same as the regular Galaxy S20 when it comes to specs. As such, it gets a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O panel that supports 120hz refresh rate and comes with HDR10+ certification. The chipset on the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

The phone also gets a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. To power the phone, the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition also gets quite a big battery which tops off at 4000mAh.