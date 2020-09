Samsung announces September 23 Unpacked event, likely to launch Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

Highlights Samsung is hosting a Galaxy Unpacked event on September 23.

The event could see the launch of the Galaxy S20 FE.

The S20 FE will be the successor to the Galaxy S10 Lite.

After weeks of leaks and rumours, Samsung has finally announced that it will be soon unveiling the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) to the world. While the company hasn't said it directly, it has, however, invited fans to join a new Galaxy Unpacked event on September 23.

The name of the event is 'Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan', giving us a good enough hint that the event will finally see the launch of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. Interestingly, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has been seen online more than a few times ahead of its launch. For the uninitiated, the device is expected to be a slightly toned-down version of the flagship Galaxy S20 phones launched earlier this year and will be the successor to the highly popular S10 Lite that was launched earlier in the year.

Ahead of its launch, information about the device appears to have leaked online, with an image of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE also being seen on the company's website. The image reveals interesting details and suggests that the phone will have a flat-screen. The listing first spotted by Evan Blass which confirms the device will be available in Cloud Navy and Cloud Lavendar color options. Meanwhile, the leaks suggest it will come in White, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Lavender, and Green. However, these colours may be limited to specific markets.

Leaks in the past have also said the phone could come with a display that ranges between 6.4 and 6.5 inches -- a size that will be larger than the Galaxy S20 (6.2") and smaller than the S20+ (6.7"). However, this display will come with a centered punch hole to maintain consistency with the rest of Samsung's line-up.

Previously leaked renders also suggest that the overall size of the device will be the same as the Galaxy S20+ because of the bezels around the screen. The final measurement thus for the device is tipped to be 161 x 73 x 8 mm. The phone is also said to bring the same battery capacity as the Galaxy S20+ with a 4,500 mAh pack.

Much like the S10 Lite that was launched earlier in the year, the Galaxy S20 Lite could come as a slightly watered-down version of the Galaxy S20. The phone is currently tipped to be made available in both a global and a US variant, with possibly different chipsets and support for either 4G or 5G basebands.