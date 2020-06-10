Samsung Days sale on Flipkart: Offers and discounts on Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite and more phones

Highlights Samsung Galaxy S20 series is available during the Flipkart Samsung Days sale

The Samsung Days sale on Flipkart started on June 9 and will go on till June 12

The Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite are also getting offers during the sale

Samsung has announced a new sale for buyers in India between June 9 and June 12. The company has announced exciting offers on a number of Galaxy smartphones, under its "Samsung Days" sale on Flipkart. These offers have been extended in the form of cashbacks, no-cost EMIs and special deals and discounts.

Samsung has announced that the sale will be extended on some of its most popular products, including the Galaxy S20 lineup, the Galaxy S20 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite which are getting individually curated discounts and offers.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series

Samsung is extending some really aggressive discounts on its flagship Galaxy S20 range of products, which have been announced to get a Rs 4,000 cashback when making a purchase using an HDFC Bank card. The company is also extending a 12-month no-cost EMI offer. Along with these, it is also extending Samsung Care+ plan to buyers for Rs 2,499. All these offers have been announced to be available to Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 users.

For the unitiated, of the three phones in the series, it is the Galaxy S20 Ultra which is the most powerful and brings a 108-megapixel camera, an Exynos 990 SoC, 6.9-inch display and oodles of RAM to help the phone stand out as a top-of-the-line flagship offering.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Another phone that's available at discount is the Galaxy S10 Lite. During the sale, Samsung is offering a cashback of up to Rs 4,000 and a 12-month no-cost EMI offer on purchase of the Galaxy S10 Lite (128GB) through HDFC Bank cards. For the higher 512GB variant of Galaxy S10 Lite, consumers can get instant cashback of Rs 2,000.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is a mid-range flagship that comes with many features borrowed from its big sibling Galaxy S10. It has an edge-to-edge 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite also gets an instant cashback of Rs 2,000. On the device's purchase, Samsung is also extending the Samsung Care+ package for an additional Rs 2,299.

Despite being a watered-down variant of the flagship Galaxy Note 10, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite brings with it some impressive, flagship-like specs. It gets an edge-to-edge 6.7-inch Infinity-O display capable of Full HD+ resolutions and a pixel density of 394 ppi. Under the hood, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite offers Samsung's in-house Exynos 9810 chipset which has been paired with 6/8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone is kept on by a massive 4500mAh battery that supports super-fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A31

Apart from this, the Galaxy A71, A51 and the recently launched A31, are also getting a few offers to make them more impressive buys. During the sale, the company is extending up to 12-month no-cost EMI offers. Additionally, it is also extending the Samsung Care+ package for just Rs 1,149 for the Galaxy A71 and Rs 699 for the Galaxy A51 and A31. Samsung Care+ is also being extended to Galaxy M11 and M01 buyers at Rs 499.