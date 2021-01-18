Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong jailed for 2.5 years over a corruption scandal

According to Yonhap news agency, Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong was jailed for 2.5 years over his bribery corruption scandal. Lee was earlier sentenced to five years in jail in the bribery case; however, an appeals court had dismissed most of the charges and suspended sentence in 2018.

The Supreme Court back in August 2019 had ordered the appellate court to review its suspended jail sentence for Lee. The Samsung heir was reportedly jailed over bribing a confidante of jailed President Park Geun-hye.

On Monday, the sentencing hearing was a retrial for Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong after Supreme Court intervened in the matter.

Notably, the corruption investigation was lead by Kim Jin-wook, who was nominated by the President Moon Jae-in. According to Yonhap news agency, Kim was the inaugural chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for high-ranking officials.

Lee, aged 52, has been surrounded by legal troubles for some years now. With the sentencing on Monday, Lee is set to be sidelined from the company, which is one of the major chip and smartphone makers globally.

Taking a departure from the family tradition, Lee last year in May had confirmed that his children would not be handed over management rights. He has also apologised for his executives' behaviour who were caught sabotaging labour union activities, according to Reuters.