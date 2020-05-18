Samsung Galaxy A11 and Galaxy A41 price announced: Here is how much they will cost

Highlights Samsung Galaxy A41 and Galaxy A11 prices have been announced

Of the two, the Galaxy A41 is the more powerful smartphone

The Galaxy A41 has been launched in Netherlands for now

After unveiling the Galaxy A11 and A41 back in March, Samsung has finally revealed the pricing of these phones to the world. The phones come as Samsung's latest offerings in the budget and mid-segment of the market. The two come with triple rear cameras and feature overall impressive specs for the price. For now, the phones have been launched in select markets, and are expected to travel to other markets such as India in the coming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy A11, A41: Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy A11 is the more modest of the two smartphones and has been announced to retail in Thailand at a price of THB 5,199 ( approx Rs. 12,000). This price is for the 3GB RAM variant of the device, which is currently available through the Samsung online store in the country.

The Galaxy A41, on the other hand, has been announced to retail at EUR 299 (approx Rs. 24,000). The phone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The company has announced started taking pre-orders for the device in the Netherlands. However, there is no word on the availability of the device in other markets.

Talking about the internals of the phone, the Samsung Galaxy A41 brings with itself a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the phone features an octa-core SoC chipset -- which appears to be an Exynos variant -- that Samsung has paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard expandable storage.

For cameras, the Galaxy A41 comes with triple cameras, that uses a 48-megapixel primary wide-angle lens with an f/2.0 aperture, sat next to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The selfie snapper on the device is a 25-megapixel lens with an f/2.2 aperture.

Powering the phone is a 3,500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint reader and is 4G LTE ready.

Samsung Galaxy A11: Specifications

The Galaxy A11 being the more modest of the two phones brings a much weaker spec sheet. It features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Infinity-O Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The chipset running the phone is a 1.8GHz SoC which has been paired with up to 3GB of RAM by Samsung.

For cameras, there is the triple-lens setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there's an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.