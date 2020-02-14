Samsung Galaxy A20s gets price cut in India, now starts at Rs 10,999

Highlights Galaxy A20s is the latest Samsung phone to get discounted in India

The entry variant of the phone is now available at Rs 10,999

The Galaxy A20s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display

Samsung has been on a launch spree in 2020, with the company already launching a number of smartphones in the first two months of the year. During the time, the South Korean tech giant has also announced price cuts on some of its most popular phones.

The latest being the Galaxy A20s which has now received a price cut in the country. The phone was launched a few months ago and is now available in the market at Rs 10,999, for its entry variant, with the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant now selling for Rs 12,999.

The price is reportedly available on the purchase of the phone through online and offline channels. The price drop of the device comes shortly after the company announced a price cut for its Galaxy A50, Galaxy A50s and Galaxy M30s smartphones in India.

Samsung Galaxy A20s specifications

The Galaxy A20s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, which is marginally bigger than the 6.4-inch display on the Galaxy A20. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 450 chipset as opposed to the A20 which comes with an Exynos 7884 SoC. The A20s will be offered with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with microSD card support up to 512GB.

The look of the Galaxy A20s is different as it gets a glossy, mirror-like finish this time around and three bright colours - Green, Blue and Black. It also gets a slim profile at 8mm thickness. The rear panel sees a fingerprint sensor and a triple camera setup. The Galaxy A20s gets a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. To recall, the Galaxy A20 offered a 13MP + 5MP dual camera system. On the front, the A20s gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Galaxy A20s houses a 4,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging, both of which are also found on the previous Galaxy A20. Additionally, the A20s also comes with Dolby Atmos surround sound technology.