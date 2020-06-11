Samsung Galaxy A21s could launch in India next week, tipped to get quad cameras

Highlights Samsung Galaxy A21s is tipped for an India launch next week

The phone is claimed to feature a 6.5-inch display

There could also be a 5000mAh battery fitted inside the phone

South Korean tech giant, Samsung, looks all set to launch a new smartphone in India, the Galaxy A21s. The phone is being tipped to launch with a 48-megapixel quad-camera sometime next week.

The information comes courtesy of a leak by IANS which citing reliable sources claims the phone could be launched between the Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 range. Interestingly, the report also claims the phone will be sold across Samsung''s offline and online channels.

As per the news agency, the device will feature a 6.5-inch Infinity O display, 48-megapixel quad camera, and a 5000mAh battery. There is also expected to be two variants of the Galaxy A21 -- 4/64GB and 6/64GB.

The phone, if launched, will come close on the heels of the Galaxy A31 in India, which was launched earlier this month. The Galaxy A21s is expected to sport slightly lower specs than the A31. In terms of the internals, the Samsung Galaxy A31 brought with itself an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 chipset which sees two cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six at a 1.7GHz frequency. The chipset has been paired to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The cameras were a big highlight of the Galaxy A31, with the company equipping the device with a quad-camera setup at the back -- consists of a primary 48-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, the phone again goes big on photography, as the device comes with a 20-megapixel selfie lens housed within a waterdrop-style notch on the display. Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery. The battery has been equipped with 15W fast charging support via USB Type-C.