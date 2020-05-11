Samsung Galaxy A21s render, key specifications leaked ahead of launch

Highlights Samsung Galaxy A21s is likely to flaunt a 6.5-inch notch-less display

On the inside, the phone will come with 3GB of RAM along with a 64GB storage option.

Samsung Galaxy 21s might come with a quad-camera setup on the rear.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s has been in the news for quite some time now. Days after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy 21, the speculations about its successor A21s releasing started doing the rounds. Now, a Galaxy 21s render has been leaked online ahead of the launch. The phone in the leaked image looks identical to the Galaxy A21.

The leaked render of the Galaxy A21s was shared on Twitter by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. Along with the image, he also shared the specifications of the phone including the RAM and display details. As per his post, Samsung Galaxy A21s is likely to flaunt a 6.5-inch notch-less display with a punch-hole cutout on the top. It will have thin bezels at the bottom. The phone in the image looks pretty much like its predecessor Galaxy 21. However, the only thing that separates the two phones is the design of volume buttons.

Samsung Galaxy A21s speculated features and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A21s will reportedly feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display contrary to its Ambhore's previous claims. On the inside, the phone will come with 3GB of RAM along with a 64GB storage option. The storage can be expanded by using a microSD card slot but there is no information about the storage limit or the processor. The leaks reveal the phone is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and NFC connectivity.

In terms of the camera, the Galaxy 21s might come with a quad-camera setup on the rear. The reports reveal that there will be a host of differences in the cameras of Galaxy A21 and Galaxy A21s, the primary sensor might see an upgrade from the 16-megapixel lens on the A21 to a new 48-megapixel lens on the A21s. The camera island would consist of an 8-megapixel secondary lens and a 2-megapixel lens. On the front, the Galaxy A21s is likely to get a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and videos.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is tipped to house a massive 5000mAh battery. However, it wasn't revealed whether the phone will get fast charging support or not. In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy A21 will get a micro USB port, NFC, dual SIM slots, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth 5.0 and Fingerprint scanner. The phone might run on Android 10 out of the box. If the specifications turn out to be true, the Samsung Galaxy A21s would make for a decent phone for budget buyers.