Samsung Galaxy A21s specs leaked ahead of launch, could feature 5000mAh battery, triple cameras

It has only been a few weeks since the launch of the Galaxy A21, and now, the company already appears to be in the process of bringing its successor, the Galaxy A21s to the market. Interestingly, the launch of the device also appears to be quite close, with the latter already making an appearance on Geekbench, and now being leaked completely by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore who has revealed the entire spec sheet of the device -- including its cameras, display, connectivity, colours, and battery.

Taking to Twitter Ambhore revealed the information about the device. However, he did preach caution as he clarified that the information is coming from a "relatively new source, so it's better to take it with a pinch of salt."

As per the leak, the A21s will share a number of specs with the A21. However, there will be a few key differences. The leak claims the A21s will get a 20:9 HD+ display that could be 6.55 inches in size -- as opposed to the Galaxy A21 which is 6.5 inches size.

Samsung Galaxy A21s-

6.55" IPS, HD+, 720 x 1600

48MP + 8MP + 2MP

13MP

3GB + 64GB

microSD slot

5000mAh

FS scanner, Micro USB, NFC, Dual SIM, 3.5mm jack, BT 5.0

Black, Blue & White



Under the hood, we can see the phone coming with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded by using a microSD card slot. For cameras, the Galaxy A21s could get quad triple cameras. This will be a downgrade on the regular Samsung Galaxy A21 with triple rear cameras. However, reports suggest the primary sensor could be upgraded from the 16-megapixel lens on the A21 to a new 48-megapixel lens on the A21s. The primary lens will sit next to an 8-megapixel secondary lens and a 2-megapixel lens. The front camera of the phone is said to be a 13-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

Keeping the lights on could be a 5,000mAh battery pack. For connectivity, the A21s is said to get a FS scanner, micro USB port, NFC, dual SIM slots, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth 5.0. The phone is also said to come running Samsung's Android 10-based One UI 2 out of the box. The leak also claims the phone will be available in three colours -- Black, Blue and White.

The leak does not reveal anything about the chipset used to run the device, however, previous listings and leaks have claimed the smartphone could come with the all-new Exynos 985 chipset. It will be interesting to see if all these features do end up making their way to the Galaxy A21s. If they do, and Samsung also manages to price the phone aggressively, the Galaxy A21s could make for a very strong challenger in the market.