Samsung Galaxy A31 launched in India, brings quad-cameras and 6.4-inch display

South Korean tech giant, Samsung, has finally launched the Galaxy A31 in India. The smartphone has been announced in the country after first being listed on the company's India website earlier last month. The smartphone comes as an upgrade over the last year's Galaxy A30 which was quite popular with buyers across the world.

Among the highlights of the Galaxy A31 are its big 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, a 20-megapixel selfie camera housed inside a waterdrop style notch, and its octa-core MediaTek Helio chipset that comes powering the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A31: Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A31 has been launched in India in a single variant, with the device getting 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The price of the phone has been set at Rs 21,999. Samsung has informed the phone will be available all major retail outlets, including Samsung's own stores, Samsung.com, as well as Flipkart and Amazon. The phone is available in multiple colours, including Blue and Black.

Samsung Galaxy A31: Specifications

In terms of the internals, the Samsung Galaxy A31 brings with itself an octa-core processor MediaTek Helio P65 chipset which sees two cores is clocked at 2.0GHz, and six at a 1.7GHz frequency. The chipset has been paired to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The cameras are a big highlight of the Galaxy A31, with the company equipping the device with a quad-camera setup at the back -- consists of a primary 48-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, the phone again goes big on photography, as the device comes with a 20-megapixel selfie lens housed within a waterdrop-style notch on the display. Powering the is a 5,000mAh battery. The battery has been equipped with 15W fast charging support via USB Type-C.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 also gets support for software offerings such as Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox, and Samsung Health for improved convenience of users.