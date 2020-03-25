Samsung Galaxy A31 unveiled, brings quad cameras and 5000mAh battery

Highlights Samsung Galaxy A31 has been announced to bring with itself quad cameras

The smartphone also gets a 6.4-inch display

The phone also houses a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies

South Korean tech giant, Samsung, has unveiled yet another smartphone to the world, the Galaxy A31. The smartphone comes as an upgrade over the last year's Galaxy A30 which was quite popular with buyers across the world.

Among the highlights of the Galaxy A31 are its big 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, the 20-megapixel selfie camera housed inside a waterdrop style notch, and its octa-core MediaTek Helio chipset that comes powering the smartphone.

The phone has been introduced in four colour options -- Blue, Black, Red, and White -- with the company for now choosing to stay mum on the pricing or availability of the device.

Galaxy A31: Specifications

In terms of the internals, the Samsung Galaxy A31 brings with itself an octa-core processor MediaTek Helio P65 chipset which sees two cores is clocked at 2.0GHz, and six at a 1.7GHz frequency.

The chipset has been paired to two RAM and storage options, with the base variant bringing 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the higher end one flaunting 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The cameras are also a big highlight of the Galaxy A31, with the company equipping the device with a quad-camera setup at the back -- consists of a primary 48-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, the phone again goes big on photography, as the device comes with a 20-megapixel selfie lens housed within a waterdrop-style notch on the display. Powering the is a 5,000mAh battery. The battery has been equipped with 15W fast charging support via USB Type-C.