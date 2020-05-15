Samsung Galaxy A51 beats Xiaomi Redmi 8 to become world's best-selling phone in Q1 2020: Strategy Analytics

Highlights Samsung Galaxy A51 has emerged as the best selling phone in the world in Q1 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20+ ranked third in the list

Redmi Note 8 and Redmi 8 also feature in the top-selling phones list

Despite the Coronavirus pandemic running riot across the globe, Samsung appears to have had a decent start to the year 2020. As per a new report by research firm Strategy Analytics, the company's Galaxy A51 smartphone was the best selling device of the quarter globally, beating the likes of Redmi 8 and Samsung's flagship, the Galaxy S20+.

However, it wasn't just these two phones that clocked in good numbers for Samsung, Interestingly, the company managed to get four of its phones in the top six list of smartphones sold in Q1 2020.

Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, added, "Among the Android segment, Samsung took 4 of the top 6 positions worldwide in Q1 2020, while Xiaomi grabbed two. Samsung Galaxy A51 (4G) is the world's number one bestselling Android smartphone model and accounted for a healthy 2.3 percent share of all smartphones shipped globally in the quarter. Samsung's A51 smartphone is popular in all regions, particularly across Europe and Asia. Xiaomi Redmi 8 is the world's second most popular Android smartphone model, taking 1.9 percent marketshare in Q1 2020. Xiaomi's Redmi smartphone range is selling very well in India and China and increasingly across Europe. Samsung's Galaxy S20+ held third position with 1.7 percent share, the only super-premium model appearing in our top-six ranking."

The report also revealed that global smartphone shipments in the quarter reached a total of 275 million units, with the Android segment accounting for 86 per cent share of all smartphones shipped worldwide in the quarter.

The strategy firm has also predicted the road ahead for smartphone makers in the times to come. Juha Winter, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, said: "As mobile operators have reduced subsidies in recent years, and many countries are now tumbling into post-virus recession, smartphone consumers globally are becoming increasingly price-sensitive and they are seeking out new Android models that deliver the biggest bang for their buck. Samsung Galaxy A10s, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, and Samsung Galaxy A20s round out the fourth, fifth and sixth most popular Android smartphone models worldwide, and a further sign that many consumers want value-for-money devices with good-enough specs at affordable prices. Android is entering a post-premium era."