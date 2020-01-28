Samsung Galaxy A51 to launch in India on January 29, reveals company

Highlights Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy A51 in India on January 29

Galaxy A71could also be launched as the successor to the A70 launched last year

The Galaxy A51 could come with an Infinity O display

Samsung has finally announced the launch dates for its upcoming Galaxy A series smartphones, the Galaxy A51. The smartphone has been confirmed for launch on January 29 by a social media post shared by the company yesterday.

The launch of the device comes after there had been increasing rumours about the company launching these devices this week. The two devices will come to India after having been launched in Vietnam last month. Both the devices feature new Infinity-O displays and a refreshed design.

As per previous reports, the Galaxy A51's pricing strategy in India will see its entry variant retail at Rs 22,990. As opposed to the global variant, in India, this will bring with it a RAM and storage configuration of 6GB + 128GB.

The company could also launch the A71, which on the other hand, is going to be a little more expensive and will be positioned by Samsung as a device that fights for the upper end of the mid-segment. The report claims the Galaxy A71 price in India will start at Rs 29,990 for the entry 6GB + 128GB variant. There will be another model too with 8GB + 128GB configuration. However, the report stops short of confirming whether Samsung will even bring the latter to India at all.

As for the specifications, the device is expected to bring the same hardware as seen on the global versions. As such, the Indian model of the Galaxy A51 would sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a centered punch-hole cutout.

Under the hood, there will be a 2.3GHz octa-core Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage -- expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The smartphone will be made available in three colours, Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink.

The phone will also sport a quad-camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel lens sat next to a 5-megapixel macro lens, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and 5-megapixel camera for depth sensing. Keeping the device running will be a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

The more premium A71 on the other will get a bigger centred punch-hole 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. The chipset running the device will be a 2.2GHz octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage with support for storage expandability. The Samsung Galaxy A71 comes in Prism Crush Black, Silver, Blue, and Pink colour options.

For cameras, the Samsung Galaxy A71 would bring a 64-megapixel lens-based quad-camera set-up that will also house a 5-megapixel depth sensor, 5-megapixel macro lens and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens at the back.