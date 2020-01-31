Samsung Galaxy A51 with 6.5-inch display, quad cameras goes on sale today, priced at Rs 23,999

Highlights Samsung Galaxy A51 comes to India in a single variant with 6GB of RAM

The smartphone brings with itself a 6.5-inch display and a massive battery to keep it running

It gets the same Exynos 9611 chipset that was seen on the Galaxy A50 last year

Samsung's Galaxy A51 has finally gone on sale in India. The phone comes barely days after the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite were launched in India. The smartphone is the latest device from the company to flaunt a punch-hole camera totting Infinity-O display.

Interestingly, the Galaxy A51 comes to India after having been launched in Vietnam in December last year. The device focuses on millennials and brings with its interesting features, including a quad-camera set-up with a 48-megapixel primary lens.

The Galaxy A51 is a strong mid-range offering by Samsung, and in terms of specs brings the same hardware as seen on the global versions of the device. As such, the Indian model of the Galaxy A51 ends up sporting a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a centered punch-hole cutout.

Hidden underneath is a 2.3GHz octa-core Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage -- expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The smartphone will be made available in three colours, Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink.

The phone also sports a quad-camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel lens sat next to a 5-megapixel macro lens, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and 5-megapixel camera for depth sensing. On the front, there's also a 32-megapixel lens for clicking selfies.

Keeping the lights on the device is a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The phone has also been announced to come running Android 10-based One UI 2 which also brings the full version of Samsung Pay with it. The device is also claimed to bring some on-device AI solutions for helping users with typing predictions and intelligent search.

Currently, the South Korean tech giant has launched the latest A-series smartphone in the country in a single variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The variant has been priced in India at Rs 23,999 and will be available through offline and online channels starting today.