Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India with 64-megapixel quad cameras, Snapdragon 730 SoC and more

After launching the Galaxy A51 a few weeks ago, Samsung has now launched the Galaxy A71 in India. The phone maker today announced the Galaxy A71 as its newest A series phone that Samsung claims will complement the needs of consumers on-the-go.

The phone comes with a 64-megapixel quad camera and an Infinity-O display for improved viewing experience.

After the unprecedented success of Galaxy A51, we're happy to announce the all-new Galaxy A71 - a device that lets our consumers do more with their smartphones. With a stunning Infinity-O Display, awesome camera and best in class performance, Galaxy A71 is truly a testament of our relentless effort towards bringing awesome innovations to everyone. With its sleek design and unique Make for India Alive features', Galaxy A71 will redefine the way millennials use and flaunt their smartphones, said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy A71 price

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy A71 will be available in Prism Crush Silver, Blue and Black colours starting from February 24 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals. The phone will be available in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The price of the variant will be Rs 29,999.

Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications

The Galaxy A71 has been announced to come with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A71 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Octa-Core chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone also promises to enhance your gaming experience with improved frame rate and stability as well as reduced power consumption with the AI-powered Game Booster.

For cameras, the Galaxy A71 comes with a 64-megapixel lens with F1.8 aperture for low light photography. Sat next to this lens is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens that promises a 123-degree field of view.

There's also a 5-megapixel macro camera and 5-megapixel depth camera in the module. The phone also supports slow-motion videos along with other interesting features.

The device is powered by a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super-Fast charging. For software, the phone will come with One UI 2 based on Android 10 and will also support a full version of Samsung Pay.