Samsung Galaxy A71 launched: Price in India, specs and features

Highlights Samsung Galaxy A71 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 29,999

The phone comes flaunting a 6.7-inch display

There's also a quad camera set-up with a 64-megapixel lens

South Korean smartphone maker has launched the Galaxy A71 in India. The smartphone has been announced weeks after the launch of the Galaxy A51 and comes as Samsung's latest A-series smartphone for the market.

Samsung's latest device brings with itself a large Infinity O display as well as a 64-megapixel quad-camera to help the smartphone against the competing players in the market.

The Galaxy A71 also gets some interesting features that make it worth looking at. Here's all you need to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy A71: Specifications

Display: The Galaxy A71 has been announced to come with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display capable of running up to Full HD+ resolutions.

Chipset: Under the hood, the Galaxy A71 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Octa-Core chipset.

RAM: The A series smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM.

Storage: For memory, Samsung has equipped the phone with a 128GB chip.

Rear cameras: For cameras, the Galaxy A71 comes with a 64-megapixel lens with F1.8 aperture for low light photography. Sat next to this lens is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens that promises a 123-degree field of view. There's also a 5-megapixel macro camera and 5-megapixel depth camera in the module. The phone also supports slow-motion videos along with other interesting features.

Front cameras: For selfies, Samsung has equipped its phone with a 32-megapixel lens.

Battery: The phone comes with a 4500mAh pack with support for up to 25W fast charging.

Operating system: Android 10-based One UI 2.

Samsung Galaxy A71: Features

The Galaxy A71 is being pegged as a device for the growing millennial audience looking for not just impressive performance, but also smooth looks from their next phone.

As such, the device tries to marry the powerful Snapdragon 730 chipset to a 6.7-inch display totting body which also features a gradient finish Glastic panel at the back. The phone's quad-camera set-up is also quite interesting, as it offers a 64-megapixel lens as the primary camera on it.

Apart from this, the phone also promises good battery endurance with its 4500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A71: Price

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy A71 will be available in Prism Crush Silver, Blue and Black colours starting from February 24 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals. The phone will be available in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The price of the variant will be Rs 29,999.